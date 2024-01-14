DeSantis presented with participation trophy in Iowa: 'We're proud of you for trying'

A person tries to give Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'participation trophy' during a campaign stop on Jan. 13, 2024 in Atlantic, Iowa. DeSantis did not take the trophy and the person was escorted out of the room. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race when they go to caucus on Jan. 15, 2024.

While Iowa voters braved a blizzard to support their candidates for the caucuses, at least one turned out to troll a candidate.

A video from an awkward encounter at a campaign event in Atlantic, Iowa, for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, a man emerges from the crowd stepping up to DeSantis who is poised in front of the room.

"Real quick before we get started, thank you everyone," he says as he takes the crowd's attention.

CNN has reported that the man is part of the comedy duo The Good Liars. The Good Liars did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Saturday.

"Governor DeSantis, I want to present to you this participation trophy," he said, as the crowd broke out into seemingly nervous laughter.

📍Atlantic, Iowa — a man came up to DeSantis at his town hall & tried to hand him a participation trophy. He said DeSantis he “probably won’t win the election.” He also called DeSantis “our favorite snowflake.” pic.twitter.com/fTEY9Y4kM9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 13, 2024

The Good Liars at DeSantis caucus event: 'He's our little snowflake'

"Now, probably not gonna win the election, right, but we're proud of you for trying," the attendee said as DeSantis pats his arm.

DeSantis, standing next to wife Casey, tried to dismiss him without grabbing the trophy from him as the comedian turns back to the crowd.

"He's special, he's unique, and he's our little snowflake," the man says.

The video was captured by Samantha-Jo Roth, a reporter with the Washington Examiner, posted on X, and shared widely by his opponents, liberals and conservatives alike.

The man was escorted out with a security guard on each arm, still carrying the award in hand.

"Here you go! Did you want the award?" he calls over his shoulder as he leaves the room.

Results from the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday night show that Nikki Haley has overtaken DeSantis as the second-favorite candidate among Iowans behind Donald Trump.

Contributing: David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis receives participation trophy at caucus event in viral video