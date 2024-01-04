Will DeSantis replace dozens of local officials who resigned ahead of a new disclosure law?

The Town of Reddick in Florida is currently being run by the town clerk. The entire town council and the mayor have just resigned.

Most of the North Palm Beach Village Council also have resigned, including the mayor, and Eagle Lake barely avoided losing a quorum. Four out of the five St. Pete Beach city council members resigned, as did four of the five McIntosh Town Council members. Dozens of local elected officials across Florida have abruptly left office in the last few weeks.

Why? Because as of Jan. 1, they would have been required to disclose their finances in detail the way state and county officials, including the governor, have had to for years. A change to the Ethics Commission laws last year added city and municipal elected officials to the list of government employees who have to fill out something called Form 6, which requires personal finance disclosure to the dollar.

So the question is, what now? With multiple local governments decimated and leaderless, will Gov. Ron DeSantis step in and fill the empty spots?

According to DeSantis Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern, no.

What is Form 6? Here's why so many elected city officials are abruptly resigning across Florida

Will DeSantis appoint replacements for the local government officials who have resigned?

“Our office is aware that in several municipalities, city and town commission members have publicly contemplated resigning their offices before the new year to avoid filing more detailed financial disclosure statements now required by law," Redfern said in an email.

“Under Florida law, each municipality is responsible for providing a mechanism to fill municipal vacancies. Section 166.031, Florida States, specifically provides that "[e]ach municipality shall, by ordinance or charter provision, provide procedures for filling a vacancy in office caused by death, resignation, or removal from office.

“Therefore, each local government is, by law, responsible for addressing these vacancies," he said. "You will have to consult with individual municipalities to learn more about their plans to address this matter.”

What is Form 6 in Florida?

As of Jan. 1, local elected officials will be required to fill out this financial disclosure form.

Form 6, "Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests," is one of the forms elected officials in Florida must fill out and occasionally renew. It is intended to add transparency to offices that make spending decisions, sometimes up to millions or billions in taxpayer money.

All elected state and county officials, including the governor and lieutenant governor, have been required to fill out Form 6 annually for years but a change in 2023 added local officials as well. Previously, local government officials had to disclose the sources of their income and business interests, but not specific amounts or percentages.

Officials must reveal their entire net worth, including the dollar amounts of bank accounts, 401(k) plans and other assets. This includes household goods, personal effects, property, cash, stocks, bonds, CDs, business interests, beneficial interests in trusts, any money owed to the official, and investments in assorted accounts including the Florida College Investment Plan.

They must also list any source of income that provided more than $1,000 in the previous calendar year, and liabilities in excess of $1,000 with the name and address of each creditor.

Failure to file can result in removal or suspension from public office or employment and an automatic fine of $25 per day late to a maximum penalty of $1,500. Leaving something off the form may result in a reprimand, demotion, reduction in salary, impeachment, and/or a civil penalty to a maximum of $20,000.

Why are so many elected officials resigning in Florida?

Many see the new requirement as an invasion of privacy and government intrusion they didn't expect when they ran for office. Some ran into conflicts: the North Palm Beach Village mayor, David Norris, resigned in tears because he said as a partner in a law firm that prohibits such disclosures he couldn't stay. Some feared it would be weaponized against them by bad actors.

Others have pointed out the unexpected additional costs for a CPA to help fill out what could be a complicated form, with heavy penalties for missing something, to keep a position that doesn't pay that much and in some cases is unpaid.

"It would also require me to have family heirlooms and antiques to be appraised and announced to the world," Orange City council member William O'Connor wrote in his resignation letter. "Making my personal assets public record puts me and my family at immediate risk from scammers and potential robbers."

There was also concern that requiring full disclosures might frighten candidates away from local elections. Tom Knight, former Sarasota County sheriff and current District 3 candidate, wasn't impressed.

In a letter to the editor for the Herald-Tribune, he said holding officials to the same standard was long due. "They often vote on contracts and zoning issues representing millions, and even billions, of dollars. To those who refuse to fill out the form and plan to resign, I say it’s probably for the best."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida elected officials keep resigning. Will DeSantis replace them?