DeSantis says he wants to provide internet access in Cuba to get around government shutdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bianca Padró Ocasio, Rene Rodriguez
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he wants Florida companies to provide Internet connection to residents in Cuba, as the island entered its third day of protests amid widespread internet shutdowns that have hindered the flow of information.

“What does the regime do when you start to see these images? They shut down the internet. They don’t want the truth to be out, they don’t want people to be able to communicate,” said DeSantis during a roundtable with Republican lawmakers and members of the Cuban exile community in Miami.

“And so one of the things I think we should be able to do with our private companies or with the United States is to provide some of that internet via satellite. We have companies on the Space Coast that launch these things,” he added.

Without providing details on how to turn on remote hotspots to give Cubans WiFi connection, DeSantis added he would make some calls to “see what are the options” to make it happen.

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar addresses the media during a round table discussion coordinated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with South Florida Officials and Cuban representatives at American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar addresses the media during a round table discussion coordinated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with South Florida Officials and Cuban representatives at American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

During the roundtable at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, DeSantis was joined by Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez, and Republican U.S. Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez. Other Republican state legislators and senators were also in attendance.

“Everyone here is in agreement in all of these fundamental truths and one of those truths is the people who are out in the streets revolting are not complaining about a lack of vaccine or for some tangential issue,” said DeSantis. “They’re revolting against a corrupt, communist dictatorship that has ruled that island with an iron fist for over 60 years.”

Rosa Maria Payá, a Cuban activist and executive director of the Foundation for Panamerican Democracy, said that aside from the U.S. providing internet service to Cuba, she would like the Biden administration to say it will not negotiate with the Cuban government during a transition from communism.

What Cubans need is “freedom from the dictatorship,” not negotiations, Paya said, adding that giving people on the island a way to communicate with the outside world is vital. “The United States has the capacity to provide internet access to the Cuban people. The internet access right now could save lives in the middle of the repression.”

Salazar agreed with DeSantis and others who participated in the roundtable with the plan to provide internet service to Cuba as a way to keep up momentum and show the world the how protests are ongoing.

“If the world doesn’t know what is happening with those Cubans on the street, then who’s going to help?” said Salazar, adding that she believed U.S. military intervention on the island is “not what we need to do right now.

“I assure you that that will not be needed because the Cubans will take care of it,” she added.

MIAMI PROTESTERS BLOCK OFF THE PALMETTO

As DeSantis hosted the roundtable in front of a black backdrop that said “SOS CUBA,” hundreds of protesters in Miami who have been taking to the streets in solidarity with Cubans on the island blocked off part of the Palmetto Expressway for over an hour.

The Miami protests mark just over three months since DeSantis signed the so-called “anti-mob” legislation into law as a response to the summer demonstrations in 2020 against racism and for police reform, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The new Florida law makes blocking a highway a felony offense, among other things..

When asked about the Miami protests, DeSantis instead talked about the protests in Cuba and how they are “fundamentally different” from the protests last year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis address the media during a round table discussion at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Gov. Ron DeSantis address the media during a round table discussion at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“I think that people understand the difference between going out and peacefully assembling, which is obviously people’s constitutional right, and attacking other people or burning down buildings or dragging people out of a car and doing that,” DeSantis said. “What I think was happening in Cuba is these are people who are rebelling against a communist dictatorship. They’re not necessarily... designed to be peaceful. They are trying to end the regime.”

CAN U.S. TRANSMIT INTERNET SIGNAL TO CUBA?

Dr. Alex Crowther, a professor at Florida International University, said there are two conceivable ways internet access could be provided to the island. But both of them have big catches.

“One is to use balloons, the way they did when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and Peru was hit by the earthquake,” he said. “A company called Loon, which was owned by Alphabet [the conglomerate that owns Google] used to make them. But the company just shut down at the start of this year.”

Crowther said balloons could still be used as transmitters to connect Cubans to the internet, but that would require flying them over Cuban airspace, where they could be shot down. If the balloons were kept 12 miles offshore, outside of Cuban airspace, the signal would only reach coastal areas, and you would still need to have someone on the ground to receive and retransmit the signal.

The other method would be to use a transmit-and-receive integrated assembly dish (TRIA) that processes signals to and from a ground-based unit and an orbiting satellite. That is the system Elon Musk’s company Starlink uses to provide internet access to remote rural areas around the U.S.

But the problem with those dishes is a practical one: How to get them to the Cuban people in one piece. Installation is no different than installing a satellite TV dish, and Crowther said the instructions could be broadcast via radio airwaves.

“But unlike food and rescue supplies, you can’t just airdrop them from a plane,” Crowther said. “Those drops would land hard. You would have to be able to hand them to people.”

And even in the unlikely scenario someone in Cuba could get their satellite link connected, they would run the risk of detection by the authorities if they tried to turn their connection into a public hot spot.

“The Soviets and their clients are very good at radio warfare,” Crowther said. “So as soon as you start transmitting in Cuba, they would be on you.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis Vows to Support Cubans in Fight against ‘Death and Destruction’ of Communist Regime

    Ron DeSantis urged federal leaders to re-establish internet in Cuba as communist leaders continue to crack down on protests that have erupted there.

  • Trump wins CPAC straw poll, with DeSantis also proving popular

    Trump wins CPAC straw poll, with DeSantis also proving popular

  • Cuban Protesters in Hiding as Communist Regime Cracks Down on Dissent

    Maria Alejandra Cardona via ReutersCuban protesters and dissidents are still counting up the number of people arrested in a regime crackdown after two days of protests on the island that marked a rare show of defiance against the communist government. Legal-support group Cubalex suggested around 100 people were detained Sunday when Cuba saw its biggest street protests for years. On Monday further videos were posted on social media—despite efforts to shut down the internet—showing authorities arr

  • U.S. warns Haitians, Cubans against trying to enter illegally by sea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday warned would-be migrants from Cuba and Haiti against trying to reach the United States illegally by sea, saying the voyage was too dangerous and they will not be allowed to enter. "Let me be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States," Mayorkas said at a news briefing.

  • Faced with rare protests, Cuba curbs social media access, watchdog says

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba has restricted access to social media and messaging platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp, global internet monitoring firm NetBlocks said on Tuesday, amid widespread anti-government protests. The protests, rare in a country where public dissent is tightly restricted, largely died down by Sunday evening, as security forces were deployed to the streets and President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on government supporters to go out and fight to defend their revolution.

  • Kansas City health experts ‘a little nervous’ about rising COVID-19 cases in the area

    Local health experts said they are considering public health measures to face the surge of infections and hospitalizations in Missouri.

  • Hear LeVar Burton read his novel Aftermath for the first time

    Book aficionado, actor, director, and novelist LeVar Burton is doing something new with one of his old projects.

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Soared 125% During the First 6 Months of 2021

    The COVID-19 vaccine maker has been well rewarded for coming up with a stopgap solution as quickly as it did.

  • Missouri’s gas tax is going up: when, how much and how you can get a refund

    Drivers will also be able to apply for a refund on the increase.

  • Dascha Polanco on the importance of 'thanking your body': 'As women, we tend to always criticize'

    The "In the Heights" star on body confidence and skincare as self-care.

  • Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

    The highly trained troops had been called in to flush out insurgents who attacked regular forces and local police hours earlier, only to find that the Taliban had disappeared into the darkness leaving behind a few civilians and wounded soldiers. "We received a report that the enemy had infiltrated here and wanted to overthrow the district," Major Mohammad din Tasir, a member of the special forces unit deployed in the Taliban's former stronghold of Kandahar, told Reuters after the operation.

  • ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Apologizes On-Air for Shohei Ohtani Attack (Video)

    ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith opened “First Take” on Tuesday morning by apologizing for his comments on Angels star Shohei Ohtani. “Let me be the first to stand up and say that I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community. I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation,” he said as he addressed his Monday comments on the Japanese-born MLB sensation, who does not speak much English. “The reason that I bring up

  • Illinois becomes first state to mandate teaching Asian American history

    Illinois' first-in-the-nation measure gained support after a wave of anti-Asian violence in the US.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Creator on Regé-Jean Page’s Post-Exit Emmy Nom, Potential Season 2 Flashback

    “Bridgerton” was the talk of the town on Tuesday, when the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix period romance TV series scored Emmy nominations in multiple categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor in a Drama Series for now-exited Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page. Though Page won’t be reprising his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, for Season 2 of the series, “Bridgerton” creator Chris Van Dusen is thrilled for his former leading man’s triumph — and for the show as a whole,

  • EU will introduce cut-off date for combustion cars: Commission head

    The European Union plans to introduce an absolute cut-off date after which all manufacturers will have to stop producing combustion-powered cars, the head of its executive Commission said. Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung that even though a dozen European carmakers had already announced they would switch to zero-emissions cars between 2028 and 2035, a legal cut-off date was still needed. "We will still set out an end date after which, all cars will have to be emissions free," she said, without naming that date.

  • Photos From Inside Cuba Show the Intensity of Protests in Havana and Beyond

    Chants of "We want freedom" and "We are not afraid" rung throughout Cuba Sunday as the country erupted in protest over economic anxiety and healthcare shortcomings around Covid-19, including a recent spike in cases and the government's failure to vaccinate citizens. The protests began just outside of Havana Sunday afternoon, and quickly spread across the country—eventually reaching Miami. NBC News reported that in several Cuban provinces "the government, which controls the only internet provider company on the island, has caused service outages to prevent live broadcasts" of the protests.

  • Police Patrol Cuban Streets After Rare Protests

    Jul.13 -- Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States.

  • Trump called Ashli Babbitt an 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' and suggested without evidence that a Democratic official was connected to her death

    Babbitt was killed by a police officer during the riot at the Capitol. She was with a mob that was just yards away from the House chamber.

  • Toyota teases 2022 Tundra's panoramic moonroof

    Toyota has made a game of unveiling its 2022 Tundra redesign, teasing out the flagship pickup truck in bits and pieces over the past several weeks. Like the teaser we got of the Tundra's interior — which really only showed us that the Tundra will have a steering wheel, sun visors and, you know, a windshield — this is also a view out of the new pickup's cabin more than it is a view within. Details on the redesigned half-ton remain few and far between, but we expect it to be powered by a new – and likely electrified – six-cylinder dubbed "iForce Max" based on the 3.5-liter V6 that will power the new Toyota Land Cruiser, with which the Tundra should share at least some of its underlying architecture.

  • Compulsory jabs too late for my dad, says Frenchwoman preparing to sue

    France announced this week all healthcare workers will have to get a COVID-19 jab, but Johanna Cohen-Ganouna believes if that decision had been taken earlier, her father could still be alive. The 39-year-old believes her father contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected hospital worker, and she is preparing to sue the French government for not making vaccinations compulsory months ago. "I feel a lot of anger, a lot of sadness," Cohen-Ganouna told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced vaccinations would be mandatory for healthcare workers.