DeSantis is seeking to advance his career at the expense of Black lives in Florida | Opinion

1 / 2

DeSantis is seeking to advance his career at the expense of Black lives in Florida | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francesca Menes
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The nation is focused on voter-suppression bills advancing through state legislatures, but there is another wave of bills that are just as much of a threat to voting rights: blatant attempts to raise the penalty for protesting that could harm our ability to vote.

Last year, as protesters demanded justice for George Floyd across the country, the police rampaged, exploited their power and, under the direction of the Trump administration, arrested more than 10,000 protesters, including 90 who face federal charges. Instead of protecting us, police all over the country tear gassed, dragged, beat, ran over and arrested protesters for standing up for Black lives.

None of that stopped us from organizing and showing our power at the polls in 2020. But we now see a surge of anti-protest bills introduced, which for some like Gov. Ron DeSantis, it’s an open invitation for violence and disenfranchisement to further their careers.

In 2021, 45 states have some form of anti-protest legislation on a fast track to becoming law. Many came after millions took to the streets last year in the wake of Floyd uprisings in cities across the country, including in Florida, where DeSantis is leading the charge to snatch away our rights. These bills target our movement’s most innovative practices, push back against demands for an end to police violence and exacerbate the racism we all know is deeply embedded in the nation’s legal systems.

The bills include vague language that dramatically expands police power to surveil, arrest and cage Black people who engage in innovative protest. They protect drivers who plow into crowds of protesters on roads,and enhance penalties for protests on highways and along pipelines. Police can rule any gathering a riot and cause for mass arrest. Worse, they empower individuals to overrule communities who want to move funds out of overmilitarized police departments into other critical parts of local budgets that have long suffered from disinvestment in the interest of ineffective police strategies.

While they vary from state to state, most make use of common legal mechanisms that have been weaponized against Black communities for years. The U.S. government has a long history of using the police and federal law enforcement to suppress social movements for peace and justice. From raids on Black Panther Party breakfast program sites, to the murder of Fred Hampton and countless other freedom fighters, to lifelong imprisonments of political prisoners such as Mumia Abu Jamal and 18-year-old Josh Williams from Ferguson, Missouri, police are always used to protect white supremacy and destroy our movements.

Under House Bill 1 in Florida, 1950s lunch-counter protests at the Tallahassee Woolworth would be characterized as a riot; the Black wade-ins that desegregated beaches in Fort Lauderdale, though peaceful and without violence, could be categorized as a riot; the crowd of bystanders who pleaded with Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to spare George Floyd’s life could be called a riot.

Under HB 1, cops could arrest people who participate in #SoulstothePolls marches. Penalties under this bill would lead to felony disenfranchisement based on exercising your right to peacefully protest, wiping out any progress realized with Amendment 4 — an effort to restore voting rights to ex-felons that enjoyed bipartisan support across the state of Florida.

Jim Crow 2.0 is happening right now — not just with adjustments to election law, but with our right to peacefully protest for our survival. DeSantis has characterized our efforts to survive in the worst light and prioritized HB 1 to show his political “strength” as a governor — despite having no such riots in Florida. A recent poll found that a whopping 63 percent of Floridians, regardless of party think HB 1 is a bad idea. It’s clear that the state of Florida is not with the governor on this bill.

Black people are not protesting for fun. We are protesting because our people are dying. DeSantis is doing everything in his power to step on our backs to propel himself into national office, and if it helps lead the way for other governors across the country, all the better for him. The people of Florida deserve to feel safe in the communities we love and for our elected officials to hear our ideas for how to make things better — not for political games that will do more violence and advance the ambition of one politician over the millions of people he is supposed to serve.

Francesca Menes is a co-founder and board chair of The Black Collective. She is the former treasurer for the Florida Democratic Party, former state committeewoman for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and past second vice chair of the Miami-Dade County Commission for Women.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: My widowed mother was a victim of anti-Asian hate. This is how you can help

    Claudia Choi, whose mother received a racist letter days after her father's funeral, implores readers to prevent hateful acts against Asian Americans.

  • Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Malcolm Freberg reveals his 'forced time' strategy

    'Survivor' star Malcolm Freberg explains his 'forced time' strategy and expresses regret for the way he treated Russell Swan.

  • Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright intended to use Taser, police chief says

    The fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright appears to have been an accident, the Brooklyn Center Police Department says. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a Monday news conference that the officer who shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on Sunday apparently meant to use their Taser but mistakenly fired a bullet, The New York Times reports. "It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said. "This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright." Police also showed graphic body camera footage from the shooting, in which the officer can be heard shouting "Taser" and, after firing her gun, saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him." Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Sunday night to protest the shooting, which occurred in a suburb about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott on Monday called for the officer's firing, per the Times, vowing that "we will get to the bottom of this" and "do all that is within our power to make sure that justice is done for Daunte Wright." JUST IN: "This appears to me, from what I've viewed and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright," police chief says about fatal police shooting. https://t.co/ol6iINQtJp pic.twitter.com/h4YTeoZunF — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

    The mother of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop said she spoke to her son just before his death. Daunte Wright's killing has sparked violent protests as officers clashed with demonstrators. (April 12)

  • Biden administration drops plans for police oversight, citing George Floyd bill

    President Joe Biden's administration is backing away from a campaign pledge to swiftly create a U.S. police oversight commission, a White House aide said, concluding that legislation would better address officers using excessive force. Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, said in a statement that the administration believed a commission would not be the "most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area" right now. That priority is signing a bill that passed the House of Representatives in March, banning officers from using chokeholds and entering suspects' homes without knocking, Rice said in response to questions about progress on police reforms.

  • Minnesota Governor Warns Potential Rioters Ahead of Curfew: ‘You Will Be Arrested’

    Minnesota governor Tim Walz imposed a curfew on Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka Counties after a police officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop outside of Minneapolis. The curfew will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will be enforced by what Walz described as the “largest police presence in Minnesota history.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to those who plan on rioting tonight: "The largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared. You will be arrested. You will be charged." pic.twitter.com/TfjcO850zc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021 “For those who choose to go out and…exploit these tragedies for personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” Walz said at a press conference. “You will be arrested. You will be charged….It’s not debatable.” Rioters already looted shops following the Sunday shooting in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer involved accidentally fired her handgun while intending to use a taser on the suspect, identified as Daunte Wright by the victim’s family. The shooting jolted the area amid the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing resident George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of the arrest sparked massive riots in Minneapolis that spread to other U.S. cities. President Biden also warned against additional rioting at a press conference earlier on Monday. “I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification — none — for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest? Understandable,” Biden said. “We do know that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the black community in that environment is real.”

  • The Promise of Ron DeSantis

    The combination of hysteria and hostility with which the media are treating Ron DeSantis ought to be instructive to anyone who imagined that the unprecedented animus flung at President Trump had much to do with his unique characteristics. Trump was unique in some ways, but the media’s reaction was the same as ever: Any successful conservative, and any prominent figure who says conservative things, must be treated as the most dire threat to the Republic. There will be no balanced discussion of DeSantis’s virtues and flaws in the media; instead, to the extent he looks like the future for conservatives and Republicans, he must be treated as Public Enemy No. 1. For the media, it’s Destroy DeSantis time. The situation will remain thus until the threat has been successfully neutralized. Very shortly, the press will start explaining why DeSantis Is Even Worse Than Trump. And yet it’s exactly that hostility that has made DeSantis a national name. DeSantis is feasting on the media’s contempt for him. To conservatives, the failed and mendacious 60 Minutes attack piece amounted to DeSantis earning a Purple Heart. He took fire, and he survived. Not only that, he lobbed a few grenades into the enemy trenches. He fights. The comparisons to Trump come easily, but DeSantis also brings to mind Chris Christie and Rudy Giuliani, each of whom built a national profile that depended not only on policy successes but on combativeness with the press. (And all three men boast Italian heritage. Coincidence?) Giuliani and Christie both disintegrated, though, and that should give us reason to temper our enthusiasm for DeSantis’s prospects as a potential presidential nominee in 2024. The next presidential election is approximately 1,300 news cycles away. DeSantis should count on 1,300 days of nonstop bashing from the media. Perhaps he’ll emerge from this trial strong or perhaps the media will succeed in ruining him. DeSantis possesses the dream resume for a Republican presidential candidate: middle-class youth, stardom on the Yale baseball team, Harvard Law degree, a Navy career that included a tour of duty in Iraq, successful stewardship of a large and diverse state, no Swamp stink on him. So far, he has proved to be far better at selling conservative ideas publicly than his presumed rivals Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton. Yet to be a 2024 contender, DeSantis must first win reelection next year in Florida. Despite his national profile, a recent poll showed him tied with state Agricultural commissioner Nikki Fried, his likely Democratic challenger. (Another poll gave DeSantis a nine-point lead). DeSantis would presumably need to beat Fried, or whomever the Democrats put up, by a healthy margin to be well-positioned as a national candidate. To call DeSantis a Trump epigone, suggesting he might even represent “competent Trumpism,” as one ally put it to the New York Times, or comparing his pugnacious style to the ultimately failed models of Christie or Giuliani, is to neglect a more intriguing comparison. Ronald Reagan was a proven, experienced governor of a large and diverse state. Reagan was known to be combative with the media, to reject their premises, and to command news conferences and debates. Unlike Trump, Reagan brought to his presidential campaign a knowledge of how to manage a large and unwieldy government. There is a lot of well-justified concern on the right that the party has been irreparably fractured by recent events, but DeSantis would, like Reagan, be a powerfully uniting force between Mitt Romney-adjacent suburban voters who see the presidency as a question of managerial competence and Trump lovers who prize the more theatrical aspects of the job, especially the part that involves figuratively punching reporters in the nose. For better or for worse, it is now a core GOP value to despise the media. Any potential GOP presidential candidate will have to be prepared to serve as steward of the executive branch, commander in chief of the armed forces and No. 1 media critic. The many conservatives who questioned whether John McCain was too naïve about the press’s pre-2008 fondness for him, and whether Mitt Romney was simply too nice to win, can have no such reservations about DeSantis. So far, he’s simply better at smacking around the media than Rubio, Cruz, Hawley, and Cotton. Unlike Trump, he is able to lay out a lawyerly presentation of the simple facts while doing so. Moreover, the proud tradition of the GOP is to look outside the Beltway for potential presidents. Our continuing frustration, as Republicans, is that we are so often cursed with standard-bearers who either fumble with words (both Bushes, Trump) or who speak conservatism as a foreign language (McCain, Romney). We believe we’d win the presidency most of the time (albeit maybe not in disaster years such as 2008) if we could always field a candidate who properly and vigorously and attractively articulated the conservative vision of everything. At the moment, DeSantis looks like our best bet. On the other hand, the media have plenty of time to shred him. And of course, should Donald Trump run again, neither DeSantis nor anyone else would stand much of a chance in the Republican primaries. It’s still Trump’s party, if he wants it to be.

  • Flight cancellations at Miami airport leave passengers stranded with no hotels, cars

    Thousands of stranded passengers filled Miami International Airport terminals on Monday, hoping to book new flights after dozens were canceled the night before because of stormy weather.

  • China's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may start late-stage trial in May - state media

    China's locally developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology could start late-stage clinical trial overseas as early as next month, official media said on Tuesday. ARCoV, the China-developed mRNA vaccine candidate that is furthest along the clinical trial process, may get overseas approval to conduct Phase III clinical trial by as early as end-April, China National Radio said in an article on its website.

  • Prince Harry Is "Really Missing" Meghan Markle and Reportedly Speaks to Her a Few Times a Day

    The Duke of Sussex's return to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral is thought to be an opportunity for him and Prince William to "spend some much-needed time together."

  • Biden says it 'remains to be determined' if fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota was accidental

    President Joe Biden said he reviewed the body camera footage and would wait for additional details before calling the Wright family.

  • Joe Johnson eyes NBA comeback with Milwaukee Bucks

    The Milwaukee Bucks will bring in seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson for a workout, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports.

  • The leader of Sicily in Italy said as many as 80% of people are turning down the AstraZeneca jab

    The shot is recommended in Italy for people over 60. Fears about the AstraZeneca vaccine are "understandable, but unjustified," one official said.

  • After rethinking racist rides, Disney parks extend inclusion push to cast members, add adaptive costumes

    Disney will modify its policies so that park employees will have more flexibility to reflect their cultures and individuality on the job.

  • Meet Atlas! Great Dane from Florida might be the world's tallest living dog

    At 104 inches tall and 225 pounds, Atlas is on track to becoming certified as the tallest living dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

  • NC town appeals after judge threatens officials with jail — again — over seized cash.

    A court first ordered Mooresville and its police department to return Jermaine Sanders’ $17,000 in November. He still doesn’t have it. Now, his wait could stretch on for months.

  • Gun rights advocates are pushing to create Second Amendment sanctuaries in a bid to flout federal gun laws

    Texas is among the latest states to push to become a Second Amendment sanctuary - a gesture meant to signal resistance to federal gun laws.

  • Annie Murphy's latest way of keeping her mental health in check: 'I fell into the Peloton cult'

    Murphy spoke with Yahoo Life on topics from social media and bread baking (not) to mental wellness and natural deodorant.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • Bally's buying Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip for $308M

    The Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, a Sin City namesake, is being sold to a new entrant among Las Vegas Boulevard resort owners. Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it will acquire the iconic Strip property from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for about $308 million. The agreement for the nearly 1,500-room hotel, casino, theater and convention property also involves a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally’s Black Hawk, Colorado and Rock Island, Illinois, casino properties, the company said.