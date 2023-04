TheStreet.com

If there is a popularity contest going on, it's in Florida right now between Walt Disney World and Governor Ron DeSantis. Politically, DeSantis won the governor's election in 2019 by 1.5 million votes, but lost Orange County, where Walt Disney World is located. Disney World, which spans over 27,000 acres, has over 58 million visitors each year, but obviously those people do not get a vote on governor, but they do get a vote on where to spend their tourism dollars.