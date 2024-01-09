DeSantis set to deliver State of the State address on a stormy day

TALLAHASSEE — Ahead of a pivotal presidential debate, Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to deliver his sixth State of the State address Tuesday with an eye toward presidential primary voters.

DeSantis will outline his conservative vision at 11 a.m. as lawmakers kick off their legislative session, delivering the speech about a week before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

The Republican governor’s campaign is facing an uphill battle as he trails former President Donald Trump in the polls. Political analysts say he needs a strong showing in Iowa’s caucuses on Monday and will need to upstage former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley is contending to be the Trump alternative. Haley and DeSantis will clash in a CNN presidential debate Wednesday night.

The speech is coming as severe weather threatens Tallahassee, with reports of tornadoes in the Panhandle west of the city.

State offices are closed, but the State-of-the-State address hadn’t been canceled or postponed as of this morning.

_______