DeSantis set to visit Myrtle Beach, Florence on Saturday
Apple has offered a set of commitments to competition regulators in the European Union aimed at resolving concerns focused on NFC payments and mobile wallet tech on iOS, its mobile operating system. The EU suspects Apple of unfairly favoring its own mobile payment tech, Apple Pay, and squeezing out the ability of rivals to develop competing contactless payment offerings on its mobile platform. The iPhone maker is proposing to let third party mobile wallet and payment service providers gain the necessary access to NFC functionality on iOS devices, free of charge, via a set of APIs -- without having to use its own Apple Pay or Apple Wallet technologies.
Techs have given a lift to a market weighed down by uncertainty over the odds of an early interest rate cut.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Pura d'Or haircare duo a perfect rating, and now it's just $13 per bottle.
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Bose's new wireless earbuds have a crazy-looking clip-on design.
Finding durable baggage that doesn't cost as much as a plane ticket can be tough. Save over $100 on our affordable Samsonite and American Tourister picks.
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
UAW president Shawn Fain is sending a delegation to Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to try to convince workers to join the union.
Why are so many people making Ireland jokes about Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri? Here's what's going on.
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
Former President Donald Trump scored a decisive win in Iowa's Republican caucuses. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the results.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.