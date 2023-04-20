DeSantis signs bill giving Florida lowest death penalty threshold in U.S.

People in Florida can now be sent to death row with an 8-4 jury vote, instead of a unanimous requirement, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on Thursday morning.

The move to reduce Florida’s death penalty threshold has been pushed by DeSantis, who has cited the outcome of the Parkland case – where the gunman was given a life sentence after only nine of the 12 jurors voted for death – as the reason.

Florida will now have the lowest death penalty threshold in the nation. It will join Alabama as the only other state that doesn’t require a unanimous jury vote. Alabama’s threshold is 10-2.

The bill, SB450, saw legislators breaking away from typical party lines. Some Democrats, especially those from South Florida, voted for the bill, while some Republicans voted against it.

Florida has required a unanimous jury since the 2016 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled the state’s death penalty scheme gave too much power to judges but not enough to juries. In interpreting that ruling, the Florida Supreme Court deemed a unanimous jury was required.

But in 2020, the Florida Supreme Court reversed that ruling and said only an aggravating factor had to be decided unanimously, leaving the door open for legislators to reduce the requirement again. Aggravating factors have to do with the circumstances of the crime or the victim’s status, like someone being younger than 12.

Opponents of the bill fear it opens Florida up to more possible errors, citing Florida’s history of having the most death row exonerations in the nation. Of the 30 people Florida has exonerated, the majority were sent to death row without a unanimous jury vote, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The bill keeps in place a judge’s ability to override a jury’s vote for death and sentence someone to life in prison instead. If a jury recommends life in prison, however, the judge must give that sentence.

DeSantis’ recent actions on the death penalty coincide with him ramping up his execution orders.

Story continues

In his first term, DeSantis signed only two death warrants. But less than half a year into his second term, he has signed three warrants – two of the inmates have already been executed, and the third execution is scheduled for May.

