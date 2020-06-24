DeSantis signs bill to increase starting pay for teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday put his commitment to increased teacher pay in ink.

“The bill we’re signing today is going to be really great for the teachers of Florida.” DeSantis said at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens, where he signed HB 641, a bill allotting $400 million to raise the minimum teacher salary and $100 million to raise the pay of veteran teachers and other instructional personnel like librarians and guidance counselors.

The bill landed on DeSantis’ desk last Wednesday.

The $93.2 billion state budget, which has still not yet been signed by the governor, includes $500 million for teacher pay raises which is less than DeSantis’ original $600 million ask. Lawmakers said that responding to coronavirus played a part in the lower amount when finalizing the budget.

Budget chair Rob Bradley, R-Fernandina Beach, praised DeSantis for making good on his promise that takes Florida from 26th to fifth for minimum teacher pay.

“He said this is going to be the year of the teacher,” Bradley said. “Promise made, promise kept. Today, it’s happening. The year of the teacher is a reality.”

Also in attendance were Senate President Bill Galvano, Senate Education Appropriations chair Kelli Stargel, term-limited Senator Anitere Flores and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Miami-Dade School Board chairwoman Perla Tabares-Hantman joined the lawmakers on stage.

The amount each district will receive is calculated based roughly on enrollment, but the state does not dictate many of the details. How the money is distributed will be hashed out on the bargaining table between districts and teachers’ unions. Once they come to an agreement, they are to send a report detailing the results to the Florida Department of Education.

DeSantis initially proposed that teacher salaries be raised to a minimum of $47,500, but that number won’t become law as part of this bill. Instead, the bill states that school districts and charter schools should get as close as possible to that number based on the funding provided.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the United Teachers of Dade agreed on a contract that would start teachers at $47,500, though that agreement relied on DeSantis’ signing the budget.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Emily L. Mahoney contributed to this report.