DeSantis signs bill requiring AAPI history in Florida schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that mandates the inclusion of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history in the state’s K-12 curriculum.

The general education bill, which includes other new requirements in the sector, will specifically require the teaching of the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II, the “immigration, citizenship, civil rights, identity and culture” of AAPIs and the group’s contributions to American society.

Tuesday’s signing makes Florida the first Republican-led state to pass such a law. Mimi Chan, director of Make Us Visible Florida — the local chapter of a nonprofit that pushes for the inclusion of AAPI studies in public schools — led the effort for two years to make it happen.

“It took a lot of work and determination in order to get this passed,” Chan said, according to The Independent Florida Alligator. “Asian American history is American history.”

While the law takes effect on July 1, the curriculum will still take years to prepare.

Chan said their organization will be monitoring its development.

High school student Jake Leaf, who is part Chinese, said he did not learn a lot about his culture growing up. While he may not be in class anymore when the lessons begin, he is thrilled for future generations.

“I’m excited for people like my little sister and people like that to just learn more about Asian culture and have that experience that I wasn’t really able to fully get,” Leaf told WKMG. “So, it’ll be really cool that they’re able to experience that.”

While DeSantis has advanced AAPI representation with the passing of the bill, the Florida governor has also banned Chinese citizens from buying land in a separate legislation. An exception is reserved for Chinese visa holders, who may own one home as long as they are registered with a state agency.

