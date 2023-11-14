DeSantis signs laws expanding sanctions on Iran, protecting Jewish schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a suite of new laws Monday, including a pair that provide state funds to protect Jewish schools and increase sanctions on companies that deal with interests in Iran.

The bills allocate $45 million for security at Jewish schools and other institutions that could be the target of hate crimes, amid rising concerns of antisemitism due to the Israel-Hamas war.

DeSantis has strongly supported the Israeli government in its conflict with Hamas and pushed for additional policies to assist Israel and protect American Jews.

A second piece of legislation increases the penalties for Florida businesses that work with partners in Iran, Israel’s largest rival and the target of increased federal sanctions in recent weeks.

The presidential candidate pitched the legislation last month, days after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Our proposed legislation will of course reinforce Florida’s commitment that we don’t do business with state sponsors of terrorism such as Iran,” DeSantis said.

“It’s going to expand the prohibition on state investment in Iranian businesses to include the financial, construction, manufacturing, textile, technology, mining, metals, shipping, shipbuilding and port sectors,” he added.

Other signed bills included state funding for disaster relief, mortgage payment assistance and a school choice program.

The Florida Legislature met for a special session earlier this month and passed the bills last Wednesday.

