DeSantis signs massive school voucher expansion into law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Every Florida family will be eligible for state money to send their children to private schools regardless of income, under a massive expansion of the state voucher program signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At a bill signing at a private school in Miami, DeSantis described the effort as the “largest expansion of education choice, not only in the history of this state, but the history of these United States. That is a big deal.”

“The state of Florida is No. 1 when it comes to education freedom and education choice, and today’s bill signing cements us in that No. 1 position,” he said.

Under the current voucher program, Florida provides scholarships to more than 252,000 children with disabilities or from low-income families.

The income guidelines are wiped out under the new law, though preference will be given to those from low- and middle-income backgrounds. The result of the universal voucher law is that all of the 2.9 million public school-age children in Florida could opt for an “education savings account,” if they left public schools, and those already homeschooled or in private school could seek the money, too.

“It expands school choice to every single student in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “This bill is a major game-changer.”

The scholarships for low-income students are now worth an average of $7,700 while most of those for students with disabilities are worth about $10,000. Some students with severe disabilities can get scholarships of more than $25,000.

Parents who send their children to more expensive schools would pay the difference between tuition and the voucher.

The new legislation turns the state’s biggest scholarship programs — the Tax Credit Scholarship Program and the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program — into so-called education savings accounts. It also increases a cap on the number of scholarships available for students with disabilities.

The Legislature, still working on the budget for the coming year, has not set scholarship amounts for the coming year.

Story continues

DeSantis signed the bill at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, a school with annual tuition of $15,400. About 25% of the school’s 1,740 students now receive state scholarships, according to Step Up For Students, the private agency that administers most of the state scholarships.

Parent Aimee Uriarte, a single mother and immigrant from Costa Rica, said state scholarships have been “a true lifesaver for my sons,” enabling both to attend Christopher Columbus.

“Education choice scholarships have been a huge blessing to my family,” she added.

Under the new law, all the high school’s students could seek state money, even those from families currently able to afford tuition on their own.

School choice advocates say all parents deserve state funding to help pay for whatever education they deem best for their children. Those parents, they add, pay taxes that support public schools their children do not attend.

“We don’t want your child to go to a school where your values are mocked and held up in derision,” said House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, who announced the universal voucher plan on Jan. 19.

Under the new law, parents can choose a school for their children that meshes with their beliefs. “Their values and their faith respected and that’s also very, very important,” he said.

Three other GOP-controlled states — Arkansas, Iowa and Utah — enacted similar legislation this year, too.

While many GOP leaders and parents who currently use the scholarships celebrated the move, it faces fierce criticism from those who say its price tag — estimates range from $210 million to $4 billion in the first year — will devastate public schools, which educate about 87% of Florida’s students.

Critics also argue an expansion will mean more public money spent on private, mostly religious, schools that operate without state oversight. Some of the schools hire teachers without college degrees and deny admission to certain children — most often those who don’t speak English fluently, have disabilities or are gay.

“Funneling this much in taxpayer dollars to private schools with no parameters to ensure accountability for student success is fiscally irresponsible and puts at risk the families and communities who utilize our state’s public schools and the services they provide,” said Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, in a statement.

The think tank opposes the expansion of Florida’s voucher programs and estimated the $4 billion hit to public schools.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a huge financial impact,” said Debbi Hixon, a Broward County School Board member. “It might not have a huge impact in areas that don’t have the private school choices we have in Broward. We’re going to have to find new and innovative ways to draw students.”

The Broward school district has lost about 20,000 students in the past decade, mainly to charter schools and private school vouchers.

Palm Beach County’s enrollment has been more stable, but board member Karen Brill said the voucher bill will have a “significant impact” since it will provide money for anyone to attend private or home school, regardless of income.

She said she was recently in Sarasota and saw a school charging $7,000, which would be fully covered by the voucher, “to pull students from public schools.”

The Florida Education Association, which represents the state’s teachers, argued the vouchers will benefit wealthy people who can afford to send their children to private schools.

“Average Floridians will be helping pay for millionaires and billionaires to send their kids to elite private schools that hand-select their students,” President Andrew Spar said in a statement.

Others cheered the law as a major step toward improving education.

“With only 53% of Florida third graders reading at or above grade level, it is clear Florida families and students need support and flexibility, and this bill empowers them to have tailored educational experiences rather than the current one-size fits all approach,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which advocated for the bill.

———