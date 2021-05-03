DeSantis signs order ending all local COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed an executive order to end all local emergency orders relating to COVID-19, effectively halting enforcement of restrictions across the state, the Miami Herald reports.

Why it matters: DeSantis argued that continuing to mandate restrictions would undermine confidence in the vaccines, which he stressed are effective and have been administered to much of the state's elderly population.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: New coronavirus infections are falling across most of the country and 38% of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, though health experts caution that variants could still threaten to reverse the country's progress.

  • Florida, which became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, has fully vaccinated 37.3% of its population.

  • About one in 609 residents in the state have died from the virus, compared to a national rate closer to one in 569 people, per the Orlando Sentinel.

What they're saying: DeSantis accused governors of seizing power during the pandemic through executive orders meant to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

  • "Now in the state of Florida, we worked very hard, particularly since this summer, to jettison those types of policies and we focused on lifting people up. We wanted people going back to work, we wanted our kids to be in school, we thought that that was very important," he said.

The other side: Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg, tweeted, "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"

Go deeper: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports"

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit councilman resigns, pleads guilty to misconduct

    A Detroit city councilman who was under indictment for federal corruption charges since 2018 has resigned from office and admitted in court Monday to accepting an illegal cash campaign contribution. Gabe Leland pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to misconduct in office and his attorney later announced that Leland also stepped down from his elected post, The Detroit News reported. “At the time I accepted the cash contribution I knew it was against the law to do so, which makes it misconduct in office,” Leland told Judge Gregory Bill.

  • Protected osprey nest destroyed in 'horrendous' chainsaw attack

    Police are investigating a "horrendous" wildlife crime on a protected osprey nest after vandals used a chainsaw to destroy the site. Conservationists have condemned the attack at Llyn Brenig Lake in Wales as “senseless, cruel and wanton”. The culprits are suspected to have arrived by boat on Friday evening before cutting down the artificial nesting platform. In CCTV footage of the incident, a loud chainsaw can be clearly heard in the background as the nest shakes before toppling and crashing into the lake. The first egg of the breeding season, which had been laid in the nest just hours before the attack, was destroyed in the fall. Destruction of an osprey site in this manner carries a six month prison sentence and a £5,000 fine, North Wales Rural Police said.

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.

  • US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

    The Biden administration said Monday that four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort. Two of the four families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said, declining to detail their identities. Parents will return to the United States on humanitarian parole while authorities consider other longer-term forms of legal status, said Michelle Brane, executive director of the administration's Family Reunification Task Force.

  • Prince Harry thanks 'frontline heroes' at 'Vax Live' concert: 'You've acted with bravery'

    Prince Harry joined Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters and other celebs for the "Vax Live" concert attended by thousands of vaccinated essential workers.

  • DeSantis signs bill banning vaccine ‘passports,’ suspends local pandemic restrictions

    TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he was issuing an executive order suspending any local pandemic-related restrictions. During a bill signing at The Big Catch at Salt Creek, a restaurant near downtown St. Petersburg, DeSantis said ending local restrictions was the “evidence-based thing to do” considering the availability of vaccines. “I think folks that are saying that they need to ...

  • Denmark ditches J&J COVID-19 shots from vaccination programme

    Denmark on Monday became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether citing similar concerns. The country's health authority said in a statement it had found that "the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine".

  • Kylie Jenner’s Leather Trench, Mesh Tights & Sleek Pumps Are Perfect for a Girls’ Night Out With Rosalia

    Her Balenciaga heels were the perfect edgy touch.

  • Jill Duggar Dillard Posts About Importance of 'Community' amid Brother Josh Duggar’s Arrest

    "We need others for support, prayer ... people to do life with and so much more!" Jill Duggar Dillard captioned her uplifting Sunday post

  • United States of Al - Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal (Sneak Peek 2)

    Art asks Riley and Al to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters that are waiting for visas, and Riley has a hard time accepting the attention. Also, Riley comes face-to-face with Vanessa's new boyfriend, on UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, May 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • Trump Lawyers Up for the Capitol Police Officers’ MAGA Riot Lawsuit

    SAMUEL CORUM 2020Former President Donald Trump has retained attorney Jesse Binnall as his counsel in the Jan. 6 MAGA riot lawsuit brought by two Capitol police officers, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall will represent Trump in a suit brought by officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby in late March. The suit alleges that then-President Trump “had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” and “insurrectionist mob” to attack the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, leading to injuries suffered by the two men.Blassingame and Hemby’s suit accuses Trump of incitement to riot and directing, aiding, and abetting assault and battery, among other charges. The two men say they suffered injuries to their heads, necks, and backs from assaults by the rioters and continue to struggle with the emotional toll of having been overwhelmed by the rioting mob that day.The suit is now the third lawsuit against Trump related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which Binnall is representing Trump and marks his ascent as the twice-impeached former president’s go-to lawyer for handling Trump’s myriad post-presidency legal problems stemming from the Jan. 6 riot.Binnall is also representing Trump in two related suits, brought by Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson and Eric Swalwell, accusing the former president of conspiring to disrupt the Congressional counting of electoral college votes. Thompson’s suit accuses Trump of conspiring with the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and Swalwell’s suit names Donald Trump Jr and Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks as alleged co-conspirators.Trump Served With Civil Rights Suit After Capitol RiotBinnall previously represented former Mike Flynn in a criminal case alleging the former national security advisor lied to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Since the election, he has represented the Trump campaign in its attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state of Nevada and has represented Defending the Republic, an organization linked to Trumpist attorney Sidney Powell which Dominion Voting Systems has sued alongside Powell for defamation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian woman walking in Manhattan bashed with hammer by stranger demanding victim remove mask

    NEW YORK – An Asian woman walking in Midtown Manhattan was bashed in the head with a hammer by a stranger demanding the victim remove her mask, police said Monday. The NYPD is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, the latest in a string of bias-fueled attacks against Asian victims in New York City. The 31-year-old victim was walking on W. 42nd St. she was accosted by a woman near ...

  • Kroger begins delivery of baby wipes and s'mores via drones

    Kroger enters the drone delivery race, targeting several popular grocery items.

  • Nissan's 370Z is sold-out across the United States

    Nissan's 370Z has finally reached the end of its lifecycle, according to a recent report. While it's still displayed on the firm's official website, the rear-wheel-drive coupe is reportedly sold-out at dealers across the United States. Only 28 units of the 370Z found a home in America during the first quarter of 2021, a 95% decline compared to the same time period in 2020, and website CarsDirect believes that shockingly low figure isn't a sign that demand for the 12-year-old model has collapsed.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • San Diego migrant boat: Three dead after smuggling vessel breaks up off California coast

    An official said every indication was ‘this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally’

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office