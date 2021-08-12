DeSantis softens school board threats. It will be on them to cut their own pay.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ana Ceballos
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration signaled earlier this week that it would slash the pay of Florida school superintendents and school board members who defy the governor on school masks .

But now — as two Florida districts, including Broward County Public Schools, remain defiant — the governor’s office is acknowledging the state has no control over local employees’ pay. His spokesperson called on “activist, anti-science school board members” to dock their own salaries if the state follows through with financial sanctions against their district.

“Those officials should own their decision — and that means owning the consequences of their decisions rather than demanding students, teachers, and school staff to foot the bill for their potential grandstanding,” Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, said in an email to the Herald/Times.

The tug-of-war between local school officials and DeSantis’ administration is playing out as millions of students return to in-person classes across Florida and parents weigh the risk of contagion amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases, including among youth and children.

As of Thursday, neither local districts nor state officials were budging.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said he may issue financial penalties for Alachua County and Broward County public schools if they refuse to amend their masking policies. Both districts are requiring a doctor’s note to opt out of their mask mandates.

Corcoran, however, said requiring a doctor’s note is “inconsistent” with state rules giving parents sole power to opt their children out of a school mask mandate. The rules were adopted after DeSantis issued an executive order that said the State Board of Education would have the authority to withhold state funds from non-compliant districts and declare them “ineligible for competitive grants” until they comply.

Days after the executive order, the governor’s office softened its approach to sanctions. Pushaw said financial penalties would be “narrowly tailored to address the offense committed” and that “only the salaries of superintendents and school board members who intentionally defy” the order and subsequent rules would be impacted. Pushaw also posted on Twitter that “schools wouldn’t be defunded.”

Alachua County Public Schools officials challenged the governor’s messaging on sanctions.

“Neither the Florida Department of Education nor the Board of Education control the payroll distribution of school districts. Your action would, however, remove funding from our district’s general fund and would be a reduction of allocation,” Superintendent Carlee Simon and School Board Chair Leanetta McNealy told the state in a letter declaring the district would not change its rule.

Corcoran warned the districts that unless they change their mask policies, he “may recommend” the State Board of Education withhold funds “in an amount equal to the salaries of the superintendent and all the members of the school board.”

The governor’s office and the Florida Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on whether Corcoran would recommend penalties after Alachua’s letter.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet at Miami Dade College on Wednesday, and so far, the issue is not included on the agenda.

If the state follows through, Alachua County Public Schools would be looking at a $300,000 reduction to its roughly $537 million budget for the 2021-22 school year.

Broward County Public Schools, the state’s second largest school district, could be subject to a $700,000 cut to its $2.6 billion overall budget for the upcoming school year. Broward school officials have until Friday to tell Corcoran what they intend to do. On Tuesday, the Broward School Board voted 8-1 to impose a mask mandate and to seek legal counsel on how to challenge the state.

Broward school officials did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on how they intend to proceed.

Despite the governor’s intent to impact top school officials’ pay, there is no guarantee that the state sanctions will be applied that way. The governor’s executive order does not make explicit mention that salaries were the intent, either. But Pushaw said it is “technically” possible for local officials to make their own decision on how to address the cut.

“The issue is that … superintendents and school board members are not state employees. Therefore, the only way the state could tailor the financial penalty would be to withhold an amount of funding equal to their salaries,” Pushaw said. “In that event, it is possible that the officials who are violating the law could decide to take funding from other needs in their own district, in order to pay themselves salaries. It wouldn’t be fair to the students, but it would technically be possible.”

Standing the course

Pushaw criticized the defiant local leaders, calling them “activist, anti-science school board members.”

Alachua school officials rejected that description. They noted their decision to not comply with the state rules is based on the advice of “local experts in pediatrics, immunology, virology, epidemiology, emergency medicine, and public health.”

“Several represent UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, Florida’s highest-ranked children’s hospital, and the University of Florida, our state’s flagship academic institution,” Simon and McNealy wrote to Corcoran. “These dedicated medical experts are former colleagues of Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.”

Simon and McNealy told Corcoran they were “very concerned” about the recent surge of coronavirus cases in their community. They cited a “twenty-fold” increase in local COVID-19 cases over the past six weeks and rising hospitalizations — even among children — in their decision to stay the course.

“The death or serious illness of a child as a result of COVID-19 exposure is a far more serious injury than any discomfort that may be experienced due to universal masking,” they wrote.

DeSantis has not budged on his opposition to masking children, saying that the risk of children getting sick remains low even as he acknowledged that there is currently an increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 patients in Florida.

He argues pediatric hospitalizations throughout the pandemic have hovered between 1.1% and 1.4% in the state, and that the delta variant hasn’t changed that proportion.

“There’s been no change in the proportion of pediatric patients who are COVID positive,” he said on Wednesday. “Obviously, we have more people that are COVID positive in the hospital than we did six weeks ago, so the raw numbers are increasing for everybody.”

Tampa Bay Times reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WH says GOP Fla. Gov. DeSantis doesn't want to participate in effort to 'kneecap' the virus

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned the hundreds of ventilators the U.S. Department of Health and Human services is sending to Florida and said the White House is not at war with Gov. Ron DeSantis, but rather at war with the coronavirus.

  • As Tropical Storm Fred approaches Florida, DeSantis tells residents to 'review their disaster plans'

    Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to bring heavy rain and wind to Florida on Friday night or early Saturday morning, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning residents not to let their guard down. On Wednesday, DeSantis tweeted, “While it’s too soon to determine exact impacts, Floridians should review their disaster plans.”

  • 815 Florida doctors are pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to lift his order forbidding mask mandates at schools

    Florida currently has the most children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US and reported 24,753 new adult and child cases on Wednesday.

  • States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases

    The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health care workers. Oregon — like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana in recent days — has more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.

  • MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

    MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday night. Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault in a hotel located near the symposium.

  • Kyle Korver apparently retires

    On draft night 2003, the Nets sold the rights to No. 51 pick Kyle Korver to the 76ers for cash used to fund summer league and buy a new copy machine.

  • Students can't block Indiana University vaccine mandate -U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a bid by students at Indiana University to block the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett rejected the students' emergency request without offering any explanation and without referring the matter to the full court for review. The decision marks an early test of vaccine mandates during a period of surging infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Israel tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases surge

    Israel’s government on Wednesday advanced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions, including sweeping implementation of a digital vaccine passport and tighter restrictions on mass gatherings, as the country struggles with skyrocketing new infections. The Cabinet gave its approval for the tighter measures — including limitations on people gathering indoors and restricting entry to venues and restaurants to “Green Pass” holders — as new cases of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus surge despite widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the government would be “giving a booster” to the country’s healthcare system as new coronavirus cases continue a precipitous climb.

  • Floridians, Does Ron DeSantis Want to Kill You or Does He Just Want You to Die?

    I recently had a heated argument with a friend who described Jordan Peele’s award-winning documentary Get Out as a horror movie about a white family trying to kill a Black man.

  • Texas governor's ban on mask mandates dealt second legal blow

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates has hit its second legal setback, as a judge in Dallas County temporarily blocked it from being enforced amid a nationwide rise in new coronavirus cases. The temporary order by Judge Tonya Parker issued late on Tuesday allows officials in the state's second-most populous county to require masks indoors, despite Abbott's July order against such mandates. The top elected official in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins, who sought the court order issued late Tuesday, said preventative steps such as mask-wearing are needed to combat a spike in new cases of COVID-19.

  • Supreme Court declines request by Indiana University students to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The decision clears the way for school officials at Indiana's public university to require students and faculty to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.

  • Kentucky Sen. Paul failed to disclose wife's stock trade

    Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclose that his wife purchased stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment, an investment made after Congress was briefed on the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of its danger. The Republican filed a mandatory disclosure Wednesday revealing on Feb. 26, 2020 that Kelley Paul purchased somewhere between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of stock in Gilead, which makes the antiviral drug remdesivir. Word of the looming danger posed by the coronavirus began to spread through Congress in late January 2020, after members received the first of several briefings on the economic and public health threat that it posed.

  • Lil Nas X Explains Why He Turned Down a Role on ‘Euphoria’

    Lil Nas X has already shown his acting chops in music videos for “Montero (Call My By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” In this week’s cover story for Variety‘s Young Hollywood issue, the 22-year-old hip-hop star reveals that he plans to one day follow in the footsteps of artists such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé […]

  • Madonna Celebrates Son Rocco's 21st Birthday with Nostalgic Photos of Their Close Relationship

    Madonna made a total mom move (a sweet one) on Wednesday when she decided to post a carousel of 10 photos in honor of her oldest son, Rocco Ritchie, for his 21st birthday. The images were a rare, behind-the-scenes look at a mother and son over the years, so we are sure the memories made […]

  • ‘Down on his luck’ artist pleads guilty to selling over $1 million in forged paintings

    Prosecutors say Jason Harrington specialized in forgeries of works by Richard Hambleton and Barkley Hendricks.

  • Lil Nas X Reveals He's In a Relationship and 'Found Someone Special': 'I Think This Is the One'

    “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," Lil Nas X told Variety

  • The Biden administration says it sent ventilators to Florida as COVID-19 surges, but DeSantis claims he's unaware of making any requests

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims he's unaware of any requests for a ventilator shipment to the state. COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing there.

  • Latvia starts pushing back migrants at tense Belarus border

    Latvian border guards turned back dozens of migrants into Belarus overnight under a new state of emergency designed to stem a flow of arrivals the European Union says is orchestrated by Minsk. At daybreak on Wednesday some 30 migrants - including women and toddlers - started a camp fire to warm up after a night of walking through fields in northern Belarus to the frontier. The pushback, witnessed by Reuters, occurred just hours after Latvia declared an emergency to prevent illegal migrants, mostly from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, from crossing into the EU state from Belarus.

  • Val Kilmer Is a Hard Man to Know, but Documentary ‘Val’ Goes Too Easy on Him

    Amazon's Val Kilmer documentary will get Oscar support, but the Academy might be looking for more than the film is willing to reveal.

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...