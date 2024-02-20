DeSantis stokes more speculation about his political future with South Carolina visit

In a visit that stoked more speculation that he still has his eyes on the White House, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to the South Carolina State House Tuesday to promote his push for a Constitutional Convention on congressional term limits.

DeSantis' trip to speak with South Carolina lawmakers came just four days before the state's Feb. 24 Republican presidential primary, and was another example of the governor angling for national attention despite dropping out of the presidential race.

Since ending his presidential campaign on Jan. 21, DeSantis has continued to focus on national issues such as the border problem and federal government reforms. He announced that Florida is deploying more members of the Florida National Guard to the border and has been pushing for a series of constitutional amendments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a roundtable discussion at the Florida Governors Mansion introducing the Cancer Connect Collaborative with doctors and researchers to improve cancer research and treatment Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Visiting South Carolina so close to the presidential primary raised questions about DeSantis' motivations for the trip. Asked during Tuesday's press conference if he was positioning himself for the 2028 presidential campaign, DeSantis said "It's not about that."

"When I was running I said I would use the bully pulpit to help do this," DeSantis said. "Well now that we're here where we are I've told folks that are supportive of the term limits movement 'Put me in, if there's a way I can be helpful, if it's me going and speaking to different folks throughout the country that are in state legislative chambers I'm happy to do it.'"

DeSantis noted that he also was in Indiana Thursday. Some have speculated that promoting the constitutional reforms could be a vehicle for DeSantis to say in the national spotlight.

“I would say he’s waging a shadow campaign to preserve his eligibility for a presidential run," said Gregory Koger, a University of Miami political science professor, told USA TODAY Network - Florida last month.

DeSantis also was asked Thursday about the primary race between Haley and Trump. He has endorsed Trump, and said he believes "the primary's over."

"It was clear to me after Iowa she just didn't have support among Republicans," DeSantis said of Haley, adding: "There's no question that South Carolina is going to be a big victory for Donald Trump because he appeals to core Republicans in way that Nikki Haley just does not, or is not trying to."

As DeSantis continues to get questions about his political future, he has rehired top aides who left his administration to work for his presidential campaign, including Chief of Staff James Uthmeier and communications staffers Bryan Griffin and Christina Pushaw.

DeSantis is promoting HCR 693, a resolution advancing in the Legislature that would serve as "the state’s application to Congress under Article V of the United States Constitution to call a convention for the sole purpose of considering and proposing constitutional amendments limiting the number of terms a member of Congress may serve," according to a House bill analysis.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: DeSantis touts Trump, term limits in South Carolina, bashes Haley