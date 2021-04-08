DeSantis sues CDC to get cruises restarted. Experts call it a ‘political stunt’

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is suing the federal government in a long-shot attempt to get the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow cruising to resume immediately.

Cruise companies were caught off guard by DeSantis’ suit. No cruise lines attended a press conference Thursday at PortMiami at which DeSantis announced the litigation, which legal experts consider a political stunt.

“Today Florida is fighting back,” said DeSantis, who was flanked by Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz. “We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data. I think we have a great chance for success.

Cruises in the U.S. have been banned since mid-March 2020 after COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths on multiple ships. Now cruise companies are working to comply with the second phase of the CDC’s “conditional sail order” — a framework to get the industry restarted first published in October. On Friday, the CDC released requirements for agreements cruise companies must secure with U.S. ports and local health authorities in the cities they plan to visit.

In an interview Monday, the head of the CDC’s maritime division Martin Cetron said if vaccination supply and distribution continue to accelerate and more deadly COVID-19 variants are kept at bay, the agency could allow for passengers to board cruise ships as soon as July. Cruise companies say they are confident they can operate safely by then, too.

Some cruise companies frustrated with the CDC’s process are planning to start cruises from Caribbean ports as soon as June, a move DeSantis said he doesn’t want to see continue any longer.

“Instead of flying to Miami, spending money to stay in our hotels, spending money to eat in our restaurants before they get on the ship, they’re going to fly to The Bahamas, and they’re going to get on the ships from the Bahamas, and they’re going to spend money in the Bahamas,” said DeSantis. “And they’re going to do the same thing they would have done, it just won’t be helping the state of Florida and it won’t be helping our folks here who really depend on it.”

As the cruises remain passenger-less in U.S. ports, the cruise economy associated with PortMiami remains largely stalled. Before the ban, around 60,000 South Floridians worked for the cruise lines or as shuttle drivers, longshoremen, travel agents and others who support the industry. Many have seen their hours cut or their jobs disappear entirely.

The lawsuit, which Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she filed Thursday morning but still hasn’t appeared on the federal judiciary’s court records site, is aimed at the Biden administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC, she said.

Legal experts say the lawsuit has very little chance of proceeding. The federal government has very broad control to regulate ports of entry and international commerce.

“I think it’s got negligible viability approaching zero,” said Larry Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization’s center on global health law. “Under no circumstance could I see a judge striking down a regulation that applies to cruise ships and the safety of its passengers because its passengers are going to be introducing infectious diseases back into the U.S. if they get infected on the ship. The U.S. has a very strong interest and power to stop that.”

Then there’s the issue of standing. While cruise companies may be able to successfully argue they are victims of the federal government’s regulations, the governor is unlikely to be able to make the same argument.

“It’s a political stunt, and it’s not viable,” said Bob Jarvis, a constitutional law professor at Nova Southeastern University. “DeSantis doesn’t care that it’s gong to be laughed out of court. By the time it gets dismissed his base will have moved on.”

In contrast, cruise companies say they prefer a collaborative approach with the CDC. During the first phase of the conditional sail order, cruise companies with ships in U.S. waters tested their crew members weekly for COVID-19 and reported results to the agency, helping inform the next phase.

“We are aware of the lawsuit and share the sense of urgency of getting Americans back to work,” said Carnival Corporation spokesperson Roger Frizzell in an email. “Our focus is trying to work with the CDC on a plan to resume cruise operations this summer.”

This story will be updated.