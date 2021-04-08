DeSantis sues CDC to get cruises restarted. Experts call it a ‘political stunt’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Dolven
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is suing the federal government in a long-shot attempt to get the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow cruising to resume immediately.

Cruise companies were caught off guard by DeSantis’ suit. No cruise lines attended a press conference Thursday at PortMiami at which DeSantis announced the litigation, which legal experts consider a political stunt.

“Today Florida is fighting back,” said DeSantis, who was flanked by Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz. “We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data. I think we have a great chance for success.

Cruises in the U.S. have been banned since mid-March 2020 after COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths on multiple ships. Now cruise companies are working to comply with the second phase of the CDC’s “conditional sail order” — a framework to get the industry restarted first published in October. On Friday, the CDC released requirements for agreements cruise companies must secure with U.S. ports and local health authorities in the cities they plan to visit.

In an interview Monday, the head of the CDC’s maritime division Martin Cetron said if vaccination supply and distribution continue to accelerate and more deadly COVID-19 variants are kept at bay, the agency could allow for passengers to board cruise ships as soon as July. Cruise companies say they are confident they can operate safely by then, too.

Some cruise companies frustrated with the CDC’s process are planning to start cruises from Caribbean ports as soon as June, a move DeSantis said he doesn’t want to see continue any longer.

“Instead of flying to Miami, spending money to stay in our hotels, spending money to eat in our restaurants before they get on the ship, they’re going to fly to The Bahamas, and they’re going to get on the ships from the Bahamas, and they’re going to spend money in the Bahamas,” said DeSantis. “And they’re going to do the same thing they would have done, it just won’t be helping the state of Florida and it won’t be helping our folks here who really depend on it.”

As the cruises remain passenger-less in U.S. ports, the cruise economy associated with PortMiami remains largely stalled. Before the ban, around 60,000 South Floridians worked for the cruise lines or as shuttle drivers, longshoremen, travel agents and others who support the industry. Many have seen their hours cut or their jobs disappear entirely.

The lawsuit, which Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she filed Thursday morning but still hasn’t appeared on the federal judiciary’s court records site, is aimed at the Biden administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC, she said.

Legal experts say the lawsuit has very little chance of proceeding. The federal government has very broad control to regulate ports of entry and international commerce.

“I think it’s got negligible viability approaching zero,” said Larry Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization’s center on global health law. “Under no circumstance could I see a judge striking down a regulation that applies to cruise ships and the safety of its passengers because its passengers are going to be introducing infectious diseases back into the U.S. if they get infected on the ship. The U.S. has a very strong interest and power to stop that.”

Then there’s the issue of standing. While cruise companies may be able to successfully argue they are victims of the federal government’s regulations, the governor is unlikely to be able to make the same argument.

“It’s a political stunt, and it’s not viable,” said Bob Jarvis, a constitutional law professor at Nova Southeastern University. “DeSantis doesn’t care that it’s gong to be laughed out of court. By the time it gets dismissed his base will have moved on.”

In contrast, cruise companies say they prefer a collaborative approach with the CDC. During the first phase of the conditional sail order, cruise companies with ships in U.S. waters tested their crew members weekly for COVID-19 and reported results to the agency, helping inform the next phase.

“We are aware of the lawsuit and share the sense of urgency of getting Americans back to work,” said Carnival Corporation spokesperson Roger Frizzell in an email. “Our focus is trying to work with the CDC on a plan to resume cruise operations this summer.”

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • More governors publicly vaccinated, but Florida's kept mum

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, his office confirmed Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Republican governor initially declined to provide details, including when exactly the Republican governor received the dose. The disclosure came after a DeSantis news conference at the Capitol assailing the TV news program “60 Minutes” for a story airing Sunday that suggested a “pay-to-play” vaccine distribution deal with a supermarket chain that donated to the governor's political committee.

  • 97-year-old man killed in Brighton Beach crash

    A Cadillac Escalade jumped the curb and struck the victim, pushing him into the front of the bank.

  • Why one of Wall Street's titans is on the side of the tax reformers - and maybe Joe Biden and Janet Yellen

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, long rumored as a potential Treasury Secretary, has some ideas on tax reform. They're not all that different from Biden's.

  • '60 Minutes' under pressure to correct DeSantis report

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused of vaccine 'pay-to-play' plot. Media critic Jeffrey McCall weighs in.

  • Texas woman cuts off her 24-foot nails after breaking Guinness World Record

    Ayanna Williams cut her famous nails after breaking her Guinness World Record and growing them nearly 30 years. She needed an electric rotary tool.

  • JoJo Siwa says she 'couldn't sleep for 3 days' after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community

    Speaking to People, JoJo Siwa described herself as pansexual and said she's happier than ever before.

  • Spain limits AstraZeneca vaccine to 60 years and up

    Spain joined other European nations on Wednesday in limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly due to concerns over links to extremely rare blood clotting. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced after meeting with regional health chiefs that authorities would limit shots to those over 60 years old. Until now, Spain has used AstraZeneca on its younger population, limiting it those under 65 years old.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Indonesia turns to China for more vaccines after AstraZeneca delays

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia is in talks with China to secure as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, its health minister said on Thursday. Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million initially agreed, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".

  • Grand Canyon's east entrance will reopen after yearlong closure. What visitors should know

    After a yearlong closure to protect the neighboring Navajo Nation from COVID-19 exposure, Grand Canyon's East entrance at Desert View is reopening.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • 40 years later, AIDs still shapes the way we live. This exhibit marks Miami’s journey

    Coral Gables Museum is reflecting on how AIDS changed society and people 40 years after its start.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise again, but labor market recovery gaining steam

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understated the rapidly improving labor market conditions as more parts of the economy reopen and fiscal stimulus kicks in. Households have also been upbeat in their assessment of the labor market. "Our belief is that continued moves to reopen the economy will result in a solid further advance in payrolls in the April jobs report and that the claims data are likely not capturing the pace of improvement in the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.

  • U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump. The package, including humanitarian, economic and development assistance, was detailed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of an effort to repair American ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It marked Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some parts of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated under President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Brandon Lewis heads to Northern Ireland for emergency talks after 55 police injured amid loyalist unrest

    Brandon Lewis is due to hold emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties on Thuraday in a bid to quell the violent unrest among loyalist groups. The Northern Secretary is travelling to Belfast after the Stormont Assembly was recalled to hold an urgent debate in the wake of a sixth consecutive night of rioting in the province. Whitehall sources said Mr Lewis would urge the parties to try to diffuse tensions and put on a united front, after days of highly-charged political debate between rival politicians. However, Labour has called for Boris Johnson to “step up” and take personal charge of the talks, adding: “The Prime Minister must convene cross-party talks in Northern Ireland, and engage with the joint-custodians to the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Government to find solutions and resolve tensions.” It comes after Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening issued a further statement condemning the violence, after a bus was set on fire by groups of hooded men in Belfast and a photographer was assaulted while recording scenes of disorder in the city. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland executive have released a joint statement condemning the violence, with First Minister Arlene Foster describing the scenes across the province as “totally unacceptable.” So far 55 police officers have been injured during clashes across Northern Ireland with groups, largely comprising adolescents, who are said to have been spurred on by paramilitary groups. Mr Lewis is expected to urge the main political parties to try to resolve tensions which erupted last week after the decision not to prosecute 24 members of Sinn Fein, including deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended an IRA funeral in an alleged breach of lockdown rules. While Mrs Foster has accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland of undermining the rule of law and called for the resignation of the chief constable, critics have sought to blame the unrest on the DUP’s inflammatory language. Others have attempted to characterise the violence on Brexit and Boris Johnson’s failure to spell out the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade disruption that has resulted in the wake of the transition period. They included Stephen Farry, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, who dismissed Mr Johnson’s appeals or calm as “platitudes”, telling Times Radio: “Brexit has set the tone...which has destabilised Northern Ireland very badly.” He was joined by Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Socialist Democratic and Labour Party, who told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that while he was “outraged” by Sinn Fein’s behaviour the tensions were also a “ direct result of a British Prime Minister who has lied to the unionist people of Northern Ireland.” However, Lord Caine, a former special adviser to multiple Northern Ireland secretaries, pushed back against the suggestion that Brexit was the sole cause of the latest unrest. He pointed to the role of paramilitary groups who he warned were stoking divisions and exploiting young people within loyalist communities, adding: “It would be wrong to attribute what has happened simply to Brexit and the protocol.” “To a large degree paramilitary activity is often the cloak simply for the sort of criminality, racketeering and exerting control within communities by people who essentially wrap themselves in the flag and carry out gangsterism. “So it's not just about politics but obviously there is a political dimension to this. There is widespread angst within the Unionist community over the implementation of the protocol.” Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Thursday morning, Mrs Foster said: "Today is not the time to rehearse the arguments in the last few weeks. We should all know that when politics are perceived to fail, those who fill the vacuum cause despair. "Northern Ireland faces deep political challenges ahead." Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill added: "I think it's incumbent upon us all as Assembly members, as political leaders to meet and to publicly express our deep concern at the recent violence and ongoing street disorder," she said. Ms O'Neill described the scenes in Belfast as a "very dangerous escalation of events in recent days, and it is utterly deplorable". She said she had spoken earlier with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who also briefed a special meeting of the Executive on the police response.

  • Georgia voting law 'built on a lie' -White House

    "The Georgia legislation is build on a lie," Psaki told reporters. She said that Republican lawmakers' claims that a new measure would curb voting fraud flew in the face of the facts."There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election," she said. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color."Democrats won two Georgia runoff races for the U.S. Senate, thanks in part to a surge of African-Americans taking advantage of early voting rules.Psaki said that reality is what drove Georgia Republicans to change voting laws."For politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes. They're changing the rules to exclude more voters," she said.Psaki's comments came in response to a question about the decision by Major League Baseball to move its annual All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.Professional baseball and other large U.S. corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta have criticized Georgia's election law.

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.

  • Undercover Asian NYPD Officer Arrests Woman for Hate Crime After Blaming Salon Workers for COVID

    An undercover Asian officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a woman for hurling anti-Asian remarks at salon employees in Manhattan. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sharon Williams, was caught harassing Asian employees at a Chinatown nail salon by threatening them and blaming them for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS New York. Undercover NYPD makes first Hate Crime arrest in Chinatown.