DeSantis suggests $1M set aside if Florida State takes legal action against college playoffs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone on the offense after the decision to exclude the undefeated Florida State football team from the national playoffs.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The governor wants to include money in the budget in case the Noles take any legal action.
“We’re going to set aside $1 million for any expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision,” DeSantis said.
Watch: FSU fans shocked, disappointed as undefeated team denied spot in College Football Playoff
The money is just a suggestion, lawmakers have the final say if it makes the final budget.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.