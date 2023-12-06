DeSantis suggests $1M set aside if Florida State takes legal action against college playoffs

Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone on the offense after the decision to exclude the undefeated Florida State football team from the national playoffs.

The governor wants to include money in the budget in case the Noles take any legal action.

“We’re going to set aside $1 million for any expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision,” DeSantis said.

The money is just a suggestion, lawmakers have the final say if it makes the final budget.

