DeSantis suspends Central Florida prosecutor, points to her 'political agenda'

TALLAHASSEE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell, a Democrat and elected prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties, contending she failed to pursue appropriate charges in serious cases.

DeSantis took a rare step away from his presidential campaign Wednesday to return to Florida’s Capitol to announce Worrell’s suspension, flanked by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

“Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law,” DeSantis said. “One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a second state attorney, accusing Orange County-area prosecutor Monique Worrell of failing to properly pursue serious crimes.

Andrew Bain, an Orange County judge, was named by DeSantis to serve as state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit in Worrell’s absence.

DeSantis, whose bid for the Republican presidential nomination has been staggering, took no questions following his announcement. Accompanying DeSantis at the Capitol were Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, who took turns praising the governor’s action.

Worrell has been under fire from Central Florida law enforcement and caught DeSantis’ eye for declining to bring more serious charges in several high-profile shootings and other violent crimes. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suspension.

DeSantis last year removed State Attorney Andrew Warren, a twice elected Democrat in Tampa, after he signed pledges saying that he would not push for criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, along with policies that diminish the prospect of charges for certain low-level crimes.

Warren fought back with a federal lawsuit in September, challenging his removal from office. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in January ruled the suspension violated the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. Hinkle, however, said he lacked the authority to reinstate the prosecutor.

Worrell was elected with 67 % of the vote in 2020 in Orange and Osceola counties. Worrell, who is Black, succeeded Aramis Ayala, who had been the first Black state attorney ever elected in Florida.

Story continues

Ayala clashed with DeSantis’ predecessor over her refusal to seek the death penalty in capital cases, promoting Scott to reassign more than two dozen cases. Ayala, also a Democrat, last year unsuccessfully challenged Moody, the Republican attorney general, who Wednesday stood by DeSantis and made a case against Worrell.

Moody said Worrell dismissed more than 16,000 charges against defendants over the past year, more than any other Florida state attorney. She said the dismissals stand out, being four times the number of dismissals in Palm Beach County, where another Democrat, Dave Aronberg, serves.

“Officers may arrest you, they risk your lives arresting you. But if you’re in the 9th Circuit, nearly half the time, the state attorney will not follow through,” Moody said. “That is incredibly dangerous to people in the 9th Circuit.”

Check back. This is a developing story and will be updated.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis suspends elected central Florida prosecutor Monique Worrell