DeSantis suspends presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race Sunday, ending the long-held ambitions of the man his backers previously deemed “America’s Governor” and who had positioned himself as the torchbearer for the next generation of Republican leadership.

DeSantis made the announcement in a video posted to the social media site X just before 3 p.m.

“Following our second-place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome ... I would do it,” he said. “But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am, today, suspending my campaign.”

In the video, DeSantis throws his support behind former President Donald Trump, despite increasingly bitter attacks against Trump on the campaign trail.

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said. “I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

The move suggests his team saw no viable path forward after placing a distant second behind Trump in the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, a state on which DeSantis had staked his campaign.

DeSantis was not expected to fare well in the next state on the calendar, New Hampshire’s, whose primary is Tuesday. DeSantis had consistently fallen into fourth place in that state in publicly available polls, behind former Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, before the latter dropped out.

DeSantis’ departure highlights how difficult the path may be for other Republicans trying to loosen Trump’s tight grip on the party, even as Trump faces unprecedented criminal indictments.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

