DeSantis tells Floridians to prepare for ‘powerful’ Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis urged all Florida residents to prepare for a dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Idalia that forecasters say could strike the state on Wednesday.

“All Floridians, you need to be executing your plans,” DeSantis said Monday during a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “This is going to be a major hurricane. This is going to be a powerful hurricane.”

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Idalia was expected to grow into a major hurricane after entering the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Current predictions have it making landfall in the Big Bend area of the state, but forecasters and DeSantis warn that could change.

“One wobble way or another, you could see major impacts” from the Panhandle to the Tampa Bay region, DeSantis said.

The governor pointed out that Hurricane Ian last year was originally aimed at the same area as Idalia but it veered south and slammed into Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach.

On Sunday, DeSantis said 1,100 National Guard members had been mobilized in advance of the storm and command centers to restore power and offer other aid to victims were being set up.

The governor said he would offer more updates later in the day.

