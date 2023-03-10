DeSantis tells Iowa: 'We will fight the woke' mob

Barrons.com

Despite assurances from both political parties about not touching Social Security and Medicare as part of the debt-limit discussions, there is chatter among lawmakers about making changes to the Social Security program. While the details of the various proposals remain vague, there are reports that a small group of bipartisan members of Congress is considering proposals including increasing the Social Security full retirement age, altering the benefit formula, and establishing a sovereign-wealth fund. The Republican Study Committee put out its own budget agenda, which included indexing the Social Security retirement age to increases in longevity, reducing spousal and survivor benefits, and allowing individuals to invest their Social Security contributions in private accounts, among other provisions.