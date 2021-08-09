DeSantis threatens salaries of superintendents, school board members who support masking

Florida's board of education could withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, according to a statement from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Monday, reports CBS Miami.

Why it matters: Florida is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Rising cases have triggered fierce debate around masking guidelines in schools.

The big picture: Late last month DeSantis issued an executive order banning local school districts from requiring students to wear face masks at school.

Florida's second-largest school district subsequently reversed its mask mandate due to the executive order's funding threat for districts that defy the order.

Florida parents have filed legal challenges to DeSantis' executive order.

What they're saying: The statement from the governor's office stated that failing to comply with the executive order would come with "financial consequences," per CBS Miami.

"For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law," the statement read.

"The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs," it adds.

