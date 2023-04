Associated Press

Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year’s U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the reelection of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states. The measure would allow the top two candidates in the primary, no matter their party, to win slots on the 2024 general election ballot. Seven Republicans joined all of the chamber’s Democrats in voting against the measure.