DeSantis traveling to Texas-Mexico border with entourage of Florida officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Mower
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at the Texas-Mexico border on Saturday for a briefing on border security with the governor of Texas and a contingent of Floridians.

His office announced Friday that he will be briefed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at an airport hangar in Del Rio, Texas, about two-and-a-half hours west of San Antonio.

Joining DeSantis from Florida will be Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Wilton Simpson, the commissioner of the state police, the director of the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lt. Col. Brian Smith.

DeSantis announced last month that he was sending 50 state law enforcement officers to Texas to help enforce the U.S.-Mexico border, after the governors of Texas and Arizona issued a letter asking their counterparts across the country to send “all available law enforcement resources to the border in defense of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says southwest land border encounters for fiscal year 2021, which includes the end of Trump’s term and Biden’s tenure so far, are up compared with the past few years.

Republicans across the country have used the situation to criticize the Biden administration, and the governors of South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas and Idaho have all announced they were sending police or National Guard troops to Arizona or Texas.

DeSantis, who is running for reelection next year and is widely considered to be running for president in 2024, has solidified his presence as a leading Republican on the national stage in the last year by embracing national “culture war” topics including immigration.

He’s blamed Biden’s immigration policies for worsening illegal immigration. In March, Moody sued to stop some recent Biden policies, including a 100-day “pause” on certain deportations, alleging that they would cause “unquantifiable harm to Florida’s citizenry.”

In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas by lifting state capacity limits on businesses and the masking requirement. Abbott is calling for more funding to protect the border from illegal crossings.
In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas by lifting state capacity limits on businesses and the masking requirement. Abbott is calling for more funding to protect the border from illegal crossings.

Florida has sent Fish and Wildlife officers and airboats to Texas to help police on the border “as needed,” the agency said this week.

“Officers in the region are assisting local law enforcement agencies along the southern border, providing much-needed relief for local law enforcement stretched thin by the volume of people entering the country illegally,” an agency spokesman said in a statement. “Our training and equipment allow us to provide assistance in challenging remote locations.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are helping local police investigate “criminal activity associated with human smuggling, drugs and weapon smuggling,” department spokesperson Gretl Plessinger said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a partnership among all the states to provide mutual aid in times of emergencies, historically for disasters such as hurricanes or wildfires.

Plessinger said state agencies will try to be reimbursed for the costs of the trip, and they expected the topic to be addressed during the current Texas special legislative session.

Abbott’s office has not responded to questions from the Herald/Times about the costs.

DeSantis’ trip was quickly denounced by Democrats and left-leaning groups, who noted that the trip comes after St. Petersburg officials requested his help addressing red tide and as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has decided that the issue he’d most like to address is his own ambition to be president,” Progress Florida Executive Director Mark Ferrulo said in a written statement.

Herald/Times staff writer Ana Ceballos contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis asks Biden to help keep internet in Cuba

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pressing the White House to help preserve internet service to antigovernment protesters in Cuba. The Republican says it is important to do so to allow images of dissent to stream from the authoritarian nation. (July 15)

  • ‘Skin’ Producer Dillon Jordan Arrested on Charges of Running a Prostitution Ring

    Dillion Jordan, the producer best known for the film “Skin” and for executive producing the Maggie Gyllenhaal indie drama “the Kindergarten Teacher, was arrested on charges that he secretly ran a prostitution ring and used his production company as a cover. Jordan, who was arrested in San Bernardino County, California, will face the charges in the Southern District court of New York. The Grand Jury indictment, which was actually filed in June but unsealed Thursday, lays out 4 counts: Conspiracy

  • Senate Democrats divided on embargo against Cuba amid protests

    Democrats try to navigate the fraught politics amid protests.

  • Carvalho once again refutes Miami-Dade teaching Critical Race Theory, requiring masks

    For the second time this summer, about 20 people used the public comment period during Wednesday’s Miami-Dade County School Board meeting to lambaste the district for teaching critical race theory and requiring students and teachers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to class next month and to wear a mask while on campus.

  • Black Lives Matter Blames Cuba Crisis on ‘Cruel’ U.S. Embargo

    Black Lives Matter issued a statement blaming the U.S. for the deprivation which resulted in thousands of Cubans taking to the streets in anti-government protests.

  • Black Lives Matter condemns U.S. government amid Cuba crisis

    Black Lives Matter has called the U.S. government’s decades-long embargo on Cuba “cruel and inhumane.” The organization has addressed the […] The post Black Lives Matter condemns U.S. government amid Cuba crisis appeared first on TheGrio.

  • SOS Cuba protesters granted bail after being held in Tampa under ‘anti-riot’ law

    TAMPA — Two men arrested in a protest against the Cuban government were scheduled for release Thursday after they were held without bail for nearly two days under the state’s new anti-riot law. Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, of Tampa, and Maikel Vazquez-Pico, 39, of Riverview, qualify for release on bail because they represent no danger to society and were merely advocating for individual ...

  • Fact check: US embargo doesn't prevent Cuba from trading with other countries

    Although the embargo creates disincentives, it does not compel other countries to cut economic ties with Cuba.

  • Myanmar funeral services overwhelmed as COVID toll mounts

    The accounts from different parts of Myanmar point to the daily death tolls being higher than those given by the health ministry, which hit a record 145 fatalities on Wednesday. Reuters was unable to reach either the health ministry or a junta spokesman for further comment on the figures. The number of funerals at the Yay Way cemetery in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, was around 200 per day over the past week, well over double the number that would normally be expected, funeral services said.

  • Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

    Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Many of those who said they were familiar with it answered follow-up questions that showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory that have been largely circulating among conservative media outlets. For example, 22% of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory also think it is taught in most public high schools.

  • Why protests in Cuba erupted to historic levels and what protesters want

    The country is facing a surge of COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heightening concerns about government protection and services. Chanting "freedom," "enough" and "unite," protesters started taking to the streets on Sunday, July 11, in Cuba and the U.S., blocking traffic to demand action from the Cuban government and President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Cuban historian and activist Marley Pulido told ABC News this hasn't been an organized effort, but that the government's continued inaction in addressing inequality has forced many to take the streets.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida GOP leaders to visit Texas-Mexico border

    Gov. Ron DeSantis will lead a Florida delegation to Texas for a weekend briefing with state and local officials.

  • Poll: Americans know little about maligned 'CRT'

    A recent school board meeting in a wealthy suburb of Washington, D.C., erupted into pandemonium.[SPEAKER]: "You're teaching children to hate others because of their skin color!"At meetings and protests across the country, conservative activists are accusing schools of teaching critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked demonstrations and classroom bans in some states. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll out Thursday found that very few Americans know what CRT is. And many who claim to be familiar with it in fact embrace a variety of misconceptions and falsehoods circulating among conservative media. [CRT OPPONENT]: "When I heard that teachers and students were having critical race theory shoved down their throats and young white kids were being told that there was something wrong with them because of the color of their skin, I became very concerned."For example: the Reuters poll found that 22 percent of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory said they thought CRT is taught in most high schools. It's not.It's mostly a subject for scholars.Thirty-three percent of respondents said they believe CRT “says that white people are inherently bad or evil” or that “discriminating against white people is the only way to achieve equality.” It does not. Critical race theory asserts that racism is woven into the U.S. legal system and ingrained in its primary institutions creating an uneven playing field for non-white Americans.[CRT SUPPORTER]: "We need critical race theory, because we need real history."Among respondents who said they were familiar with CRT, only 5% correctly answered all seven true-false questions that the poll asked about the history and teachings of critical race theory. Only 32% correctly answered more than four of the seven questions. Despite the misconceptions and misinformation about CRT, a majority of Americans want slavery and its legacy taught in high school.Seventy-three percent of American adults say they support teaching students learning about racism and its impact on the country.

  • Cases Up in 49 States, Infecting the Unvaccinated: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated,” President Joe Biden said, with cases swelling in 49 U.S. states and hospitalizations on the rise. He said that social media networks are “killing people” by allowing the spread of misinformation about vaccines. The governor of Louisiana, one of the least-vaccinated states, said it was time to “run, not walk” to get a shot.Biden signaled progress toward lifting a ban on travel from Europe, raising hopes for a reopening of the a

  • Greitens last among Missouri GOP Senate candidates in fundraising for second quarter

    Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most of any Missouri Republican Senate candidate last quarter with a haul of $1.3 million.

  • WHO chief said it was 'premature' to dismiss the coronavirus lab-leak theory because 'lab accidents happen'

    The once ridiculed theory has gained some traction this year despite furious pushback from China.

  • DeSantis campaign selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” products ahead of 2024 race

    The Florida governor is seen as a potential GOP frontrunner in the next presidential election.

  • The Idaho Way: Vaccine requirement, police shooting and Idaho’s drought situation

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Fix qualified immunity travesty that lets police off the hook after violating civil rights

    Our View: The absurdity of qualified immunity is obvious in the hair-splitting distinctions the courts make to give officers a free pass.

  • One in five Covid-19 cases in US now from Florida: ‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

    ‘We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage’