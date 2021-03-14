DeSantis: 'Trump had it right at the border, Biden's got it wrong'
Florida governor joins Judge Jeanine for a one-on-one discussion on Biden's immigration agenda
Federal prosecutors submitted a filing Friday morning requesting a 60-day delay in a series of cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, describing the massive undertaking as "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."The big picture: More than 300 suspects have been charged in connection with the attack, which FBI Director Christopher Wray has described as "domestic terrorism." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn addition to individual crimes like assault, trespassing and destruction of government property, federal prosecutors are investigating "conspiratorial activity" that began before Jan. 6.The Justice Department expects that at least 100 more individuals will be charged, according to the filing.By the numbers: A total of more than 900 search warrants have been executed in nearly every state and Washington, D.C. Documents and evidence compiled by investigators across dozens of federal and local law enforcement agencies include:More than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from the day of the attack.Approximately 1,600 electronic devices and the results of hundreds of searches of electronic communications providers.Over 210,000 tips, "of which a substantial portion include video, photo and social media."Over 80,000 reports and 93,000 attachments related to interviews of suspects and witnesses.The bottom line: "The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," prosecutors wrote.Driving the news: The request for a delay comes one day after the swearing-in of President Biden's new Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has pledged to make the Capitol riot investigation a top priority.Read the full filing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise. While the Biden administration, local governments, private organizations, community groups and concerned individuals have collectively made contributions to curtail further violence, many believe there are more incidents than officially reported. In a new episode of The May Lee Show, the legendary Asian American journalist tackles the nature of a hate crime in light of recent events -- some of which happen on the same day.
Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States, although the EU does not currently have plans for a major U.S. trade deal.
Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected President Joe Biden's warning that the US might "have to reinstate restrictions" if the public isn't vigilant.
Lawmakers heard testimony on Friday over whether a bill aimed at helping news outlets negotiate with tech platforms was an appropriate way to help the struggling industry, including discussion of whether it should be restricted to smaller news organizations. Representative David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, said his bill to allow a broad array of news organizations to collectively negotiate with Alphabet's Google and Facebook in hopes of recouping ad revenues would be a "temporary solution to an urgent problem." Critics have expressed concern that joint negotiations with the platforms would strengthen the richest, most powerful media outlets and leave struggling smaller publications behind.
A top leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Friday political donations made in his name to several Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden, that violate the faith's political neutrality rules were done by his family. Dieter Uchtdorf said in a statement provided by church officials that the contributions came from an online family account associated with his name. "I fully support the church’s policy related to political donations from church leaders.”
Russian police detained around 200 people, including several prominent opposition figures, at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday, the interior ministry said. The detentions come amid a crackdown on anti-Kremlin sentiment, following the arrest and imprisonment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny who returned to Russia in January after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Siberia. The Moscow forum, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, was a gathering of municipal deputies from all over the country, Andrei Pivovarov, the event's organiser and executive director of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, told radio station Echo Moskvy.
As if Brexit tensions were not bad enough, Brussels has opened a new row with the UK by backing Greece’s long standing claim over the Elgin marbles. When the UK and Greece were both European Union members, the bloc tried to remain above the fray and adopted a position of studious neutrality in the dispute. However, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Elgin marbles were not being returned to Greece the Greek EU commissioner announced it backed Greece’s claim. Margaritis Schinas, European Commission’s vice president for Promoting the European Way of Life, said: “The marbles belong in the Parthenon. In these difficult times, universal cultural heritage should uplift humanity, not divide it.” The call was backed by former Labour Europe minister Denis MacShane who said on Twitter:
J-Rod has split. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The New York Post's Page Six was the first to report on the couple's breakup.
French actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage during a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. She had "no culture no future" written on her chest and "give us art back Jean" on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees.
Dez Bryant was a dominant force in the red zone.
'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.
Guy Reffitt, who drove from Texas to Washington, D.C., also said in recorded conversations that he and others were carrying firearms during the siege of the Capitol.
Gab was founded on the mantra, “hate speech is free speech.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.
Buffalo wings are the perfect accompaniment to March Madness, regardless of which team you want to see go all the way. But ask an avid home cook the best way to make chicken wings with crispy ski...
Regulators investigating links to bleeding disorder.
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett says sexual harassment allegations against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo have put him in 'serious criminal jeopardy.'
A federal prosecutor said the Justice Department does not yet have someone "explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol."
A specter stalks Democrats on Capitol Hill: the possibility of a two-year, effectively 730-day presidency for Joe Biden, if Republicans win the House and gain the power to block legislation in the 2022 midterm elections.