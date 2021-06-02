DeSantis vetoes $1.5B in signing Florida’s first $100 billion annual budget

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Turner
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While pointing to an economic resurgence amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday used his line-item veto power to slash $1.5 billion as he signed a record $100 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

DeSantis described the spending plan as reflecting “a state government that is meeting the core concerns of Floridians,” during a bill-signing ceremony at The Garlic restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.

“Once I sign this budget, we will be signing a budget that responsibly supports our men and women in law enforcement, our K-through-12 education students and teachers, conserves and protects our great environmental and natural resources throughout the state of Florida, but does so in a way that has the lowest per-capita tax burden of any state in the country,” DeSantis said. “If you would have said that a year ago, no one would have believed that that would have been possible.”

DeSantis vetoes $2.7M for South Florida projects. Dozens of local items go unscathed.

DeSantis vetoed about 150 line items pitched by individual lawmakers out of about 700 included in the budget. But the vast majority of money vetoed was $1 billion in federal dollars that would have gone to a new emergency fund in the governor’s office.

The money for the fund would have come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus law signed in March by President Joe Biden. But DeSantis said federal guidelines dictated the money couldn’t be set aside to address future needs and could only be approved through “normal procurement,” defeating the purpose of the requested emergency-preparedness and response fund.

“If we were to go forward with it, we were going to run into [the] risk of having the feds come after us for it,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis added that the veto ensures the federal money is available for other uses approved by the Legislature. Among other things, the Republican-controlled Legislature tapped federal money to provide $1,000 bonuses to first responders.

State Senate Democrats were quick to note the American Rescue Plan Act, which funneled billions of dollars to the state and bolstered the budget, was approved by congressional Democrats and Biden.

“A big chunk of the $10 billion from the federal stimulus act added to a bounty of transportation and economic development projects all over the state,” Senate Democrats said in a statement. “The money even allowed the governor to dole out $1,000 bonuses to law enforcement, firefighters, and other front-line emergency workers. Unfortunately, as he took his victory lap to hand out the bonuses and brag about the many programs rescued as a result of the federal help, the governor never once directed thanks to those who made this possible.”

The progressive group Florida Watch called the spending plan a “missed opportunity” to help more than just teachers and first responders with $1,000 bonuses as a reward for work during the pandemic.

“While children throughout our state are crammed into crumbling classrooms and portables, Republicans in Tallahassee refused to spend more than $3 billion that could have been used on much-needed maintenance projects in public schools,” Florida Watch Executive Director Josh Weierbach said in a statement. “Instead, they raised taxes on every Floridian by $1 billion a year. They also turned away billions of dollars by refusing to become the 39th state to expand Medicaid, which would lower the cost of care for all Floridians and extend access to quality and affordable healthcare to over 800,000 workers.”

In April, DeSantis signed into law a plan to require out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians, with the estimated $1 billion a year in revenue going to curb a pair of taxes on Florida businesses (SB 50).

The veto total announced Wednesday topped the $1 billion that DeSantis cut last year and the $131 million in cuts in 2019. DeSantis wielded his veto pen last year to help shore up the budget during uncertainty about how the pandemic would affect state tax revenues.

DeSantis used Wednesday’s event at the upscale Volusia County restaurant to highlight his efforts to reopen the economy last year.

“We were the state lifting people up. That was good for Floridians, but we were also the landing spot for a lot of people that wanted to escape the insanity and come and get their mental, you know, get recharged from escaping these lockdowns,” DeSantis said.

The budget will take effect July 1 and, in part, funds the Department of Transportation’s $9.44 billion work program; provides $75 million for the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency; provides $74 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund economic-development program; and raises to $13 an hour the minimum pay of state workers.

DeSantis approved $22.8 billion in spending for public schools, which includes a roughly $464 million “safety net” to help school districts deal with potentially high enrollment counts.

The state is expecting 2.86 million students to enroll in public schools next academic year, after education officials and lawmakers grappled with enrollment declines during the pandemic. But it is still unknown if previously “missing” students might return to public schools, potentially pushing enrollment beyond the state’s projection.

DeSantis also highlighted $550 million in the budget to continue increasing teacher salaries. That is in addition to one-time $1,000 bonuses for teachers and principals funded with the federal money.

For the environment, the budget includes $102 million for the Florida Forever land-conservation program and $300 million to acquire land to protect wildlife corridors. It also includes $415 million for Everglades restoration; $50 million for state parks; $500 million to address effects of rising sea levels; $500 million for wastewater grants; and $100 million to clean up an old phosphate plant in Manatee County that sparked concerns this year about a potential environmental catastrophe.

DeSantis already had approved a $169 million tax-relief package that includes three sales-tax holidays. That includes a 10-day disaster preparedness period that started Friday and allows shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes when buying hurricane supplies. The state also will hold a tax-holiday period in August for back-to-school shoppers and a “freedom week” holiday period in July for outdoor and entertainment purchases.

News Service of Florida staff writer Ryan Dailey contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial transgender athlete ban bill

    DeSantis insisted that the controversial bill had nothing to do with the start of Pride month on Tuesday.

  • John Mayer Announces New Album ‘Sob Rock’

    LP marks Mayer's first studio album since 2017's The Search for Everything

  • First openly gay state attorney general on Pride Month and challenges facing LGBTQ community

    Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is the country's first openly gay state attorney general. She joined "CBSN AM' on the first day of Pride Month to discuss her journey and the challenges still facing the LGBTQ community.

  • White House announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap

    Yahoo Finance's Jess Smith explains the White House's new iniative and President Biden's trip to Tulsa Oklahoma.

  • Tesla Can Create Its Own Catalyst. Split the Stock Again.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG (TSLA) stock needs something to push it out of its recent slump. The company might be able to create a catalyst, but not one related to new models, features, or financial performance.

  • Covid: The Australian millennials desperate for vaccines

    Locked out of a troubled vaccination scheme, young people are increasingly desperate to get jabbed.

  • Put Trump on the ballot in '22? No thanks, some Dems say

    “Trump is a Republican problem and a Republican cancer that they need to cut out of their party,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy says. “But that’s their problem.”

  • Disney Follows Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Into Open Waters

    Over the past few days we've seen Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) announce plans to start sailing again this summer. It was just a matter of time before Disney (NYSE: DIS) got in on the ocean adventure. The media giant with a modest fleet of four ships is gearing up to initiate test sailings out of Port Canaveral in Central Florida later this month.

  • Study: Well-Off Families Flee After School Shootings

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. For more than a decade after the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in suburban Denver, Frank DeAngelis held a simple promise: He’d stay on as principal until every student class enrolled in the district […]

  • Serena 'feels for' Osaka, has also experienced 'very difficult' press conferences

    Serena Williams said she "feels for" Naomi Osaka and has also experienced "very difficult" press conferences in her career after her rival's shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday.

  • Jazz Jennings slams Florida's transgender sports ban: 'They can't take away our Pride'

    Jazz Jennings called out Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis for banning transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams — on the first day of Pride month, no less.

  • Wake Up Call: Bald Eagle takes flight in North Chelmsford

    Tuesday's Wake Up Call features a bald eagle in North Chelmsford.

  • Should Democrats pressure Justice Breyer to retire?

    Stephen Breyer was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1994. There’s growing urgency on the left, however, to see Breyer retire so he can be replaced by another liberal justice while Democrats are the majority party in Washington.

  • Florida bans transgender girls in sports

    FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: "I can tell you this: in Florida, girls are going to play girls' sports and boys are going to play boys' sports. That's what we're doing and we're going to make sure that's the reality." Governor Ron Desantis on Tuesday added Florida to the growing list of U.S. states to ban transgender girls and women from playing in women’s athletics at schools – a move blasted as discriminatory by equal rights activists. DeSantis signed the bill at an event at a Christian school in Jacksonville where he was flanked by several teenage women athletes. DESANTIS: "The bill that we're doing today will ensure fairness for women athletes for years to come in the state of Florida. It says that athletic teams or sports that are designated for females are open to females and we're going to go based on biology not based off ideology when we're doing sports."Supporters say transgender female athletes have an unfair advantage, having been designated male at birth but having since transitioned. Florida's law defines an athlete's sex as that stated on official documents at birth. Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia have passed similar legislation. All have Republican governors. But Democrats and civil rights advocates call the bans unnecessary and discriminatory. Some are calling for boycotts. DeSantis – who is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump – seemed primed for fight, enacting the law on the first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community. DESANTIS: "In Florida, we're going to do what's right. We'll stand up to corporations, they are not going to dictate the policies in this state. We will stand up to groups like the NCAA who think that they should be able to dictate the policies in different states. Not here, not ever."The Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group, said it would challenge the law in court, saying: "Transgender kids are kids," adding, "Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends and be a part of a team."

  • Column: Why Newsom may prefer early California recall election vote

    Polls show most voters oppose effort to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Will that change with time?

  • Michael Flynn marks Memorial Day weekend by saying a Myanmar-like coup 'should happen' in U.S.

    Michael Flynn marks Memorial Day weekend by saying a Myanmar-like coup 'should happen' in U.S.

  • June Starter Rankings

    Matthew Pouliot breaks down the June starting pitcher rankings. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

  • COVID-19 virus not transmitted to humans via food: SFA

    The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) took to Facebook on Tuesday (1 June) to allay consumers' concerns over the safety of food products produced in overseas food establishments with COVID-19 cases.

  • The GOP senators who refused to meet Brian Sicknick’s mother before voting down riot commission

    A dozen Republicans who did meet with Gladys Sicknick voted to block bipartisan commission

  • ‘Our living nightmare.’ Two wolves die after escaping Minnesota habitat, group says

    One of the wolves was shot to death, the group says.