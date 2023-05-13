DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives

ABC News

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the top two names in the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, are set to be in Iowa this weekend, marking the first time the two will be in the critical state simultaneously this election cycle. The former president will hold a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday evening, while DeSantis will participate in two events in different parts of the state. The first DeSantis event is set to take place late Saturday morning in Sioux Center, where the governor will attend an annual Family Picnic hosted by Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa.