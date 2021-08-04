DeSantis vows to stand in Biden's way on COVID-19 restrictions

DeSantis vows to stand in Biden's way on COVID-19 restrictions
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shot back at criticism from President Joe Biden, who accused DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of getting in the way of the federal government's efforts to deal with the COVID-19 delta variant.

"If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I'm standing in your way," DeSantis said on Wednesday in a speech ostensibly about the Florida economy.

"If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida," he added.

FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT DROPS MASK MANDATE AFTER DESANTIS THREATENS TO WITHHOLD FUNDING

DeSantis's comments come after a speech from Biden on Tuesday in which the president implored DeSantis and Abbott to "use [their] power to save lives" or get out of the way.

"Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country. Just two states. Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it," Biden said. "I say to these governors: please help. If you aren't going to help, please get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing."


DeSantis, a Republican, shot back, evoking the southern border situation in his speech.

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure?" DeSantis said.

"And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” he snapped in conclusion to the cheers of the audience.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

DeSantis has repeatedly clashed with groups inside and outside his state that object to his ban on mask mandates and other compulsory COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite DeSantis's policy, Broward County Public Schools announced it would institute a mask mandate for students and staff. The school district quickly abandoned the plan after the governor threatened to withhold government funding.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Joe Biden, Coronavirus

Original Author: Timothy Nerozzi

Original Location: DeSantis vows to stand in Biden's way on COVID-19 restrictions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WH to DeSantis and Abbott: Handle the COVID spike or 'get out of the way'

    During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan asked if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have any personal responsibility for the spike in COVID cases in their states. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said if they are not going to be part of the solution, then they should “get out of the way and let other people do the job.”

  • BLM Group Demands Dem Operative Resign for Wishing Death on Lindsey Graham

    A Black Lives Matter PAC called for the resignation of the state Democratic party's chief operative after she wished death on Senator Lindsey Graham, who had COVID.

  • White House to DeSantis, Abbott: Handle Delta spike or 'get out of the way and let people do the right thing'

    Case counts are mounting in Texas and Florida, the two states where one-third of all infections nationwide were recorded last week. But the Republican leaders there have strenuously resisted public health advice, pushing back against mask mandates and vaccination requirements.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene will reportedly go to the Iowa State Fair, raising eyebrows

    Marjorie Taylor Greene will reportedly go to the Iowa State Fair, raising eyebrows

  • Republican governors are repeating Trump's COVID mistake

    Republican governors are repeating Trump's COVID mistake

  • Exclusive-U.S. developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. The White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 case load and highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, the official said. The Biden administration has interagency working groups working "to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel," the official said, adding it includes "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated."

  • White House says Biden sexual assault allegation 'heavily litigated during the campaign'

    The White House dismissed a sexual assault allegation against President Joe Biden as “heavily litigated during the campaign” when asked if he should face the same kind of sexual harassment investigation as embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • 428 students and staff in quarantine after first week of school in Arkansas district

    Hundreds of students are in quarantine at a school district in Arkansas, where local mask mandates were banned.

  • Judge rebukes Jan. 6 defendant, sentences him to time served

    A federal judge on Wednesday assailed the false claims of election fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters as she sentenced a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to time served, saying the Michigan man “placed his trust in someone who repaid that trust by lying to him.” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Karl Dresch, a Calumet resident in the Upper Peninsula, that he was an “enthusiastic participant” in an effort to subvert the will of the voters. Dresch, who has been locked up since his arrest in January, is being released from jail since he already served the six-month maximum sentence for the misdemeanor offense.

  • COVID-19 vaccines appear to protect patients' lungs; depression on rise among youth

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. In vaccinated patients with "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, the disease may not affect the lungs as much as in unvaccinated patients, new data from India suggest. All had computed tomography (CT) scans of their lungs.

  • Psaki Brushes Off Concerns about Constitutionality of Eviction Moratorium: ‘Who’s Saying That?’

    Psaki brushed off the constitutionality of the Biden administration's decision to extend the existing eviction moratorium without congressional approval.

  • Regretful Anti-Vaxxer Rioters Sentenced to Home Detention

    Criminal ComplaintA Virginia couple who stormed the Capitol with signs protesting safe and effective coronavirus vaccines, and proceeded to document the deranged act online, has been sentenced to home confinement.Jessica Bustle and her realtor husband, Joshua, pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building after participating in the Jan. 6 riot alongside thousands of MAGA supporters. Prosecutors alleged that, during the riot, Jessica

  • Ohio special election win cements Jim Clyburn’s kingmaker status

    Rep. Jim Clyburn is cementing his Biden-era kingmaker status with Shontel Brown's win in Ohio, showing progressives he has a finger on the pulse of Democratic Party politics in a way they must acknowledge.Driving the news: "I was going to stay right here in South Carolina minding my business until I got called stupid,” Clyburn told Axios in an interview Wednesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The latest in a st

  • Trump’s claim that the election was stolen is a ‘fiasco for our democracy’: Marty Baron

    Marty Baron led the Washington Post during Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency and recently reflected on Trump’s influence on the news business.

  • Lawyers are trying to convince a judge to allow the Scottish government to investigate the Trump Organization under a 'McMafia' order, citing the New York criminal case

    A judge is weighing whether Scottish lawmakers or independent prosecutors have the ability to issue an "unexplained wealth order" to Trump's company.

  • State lawmaker accused of kicking boy: Stress caused 'mania'

    Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel disclosed in a Facebook post that he has seen mental health professionals over the past three months. One student told a sheriff's deputy that Samsel had manhandled him and kicked him, according to an affidavit from the deputy. Samsel, a 36-year-old attorney who has served in the House since 2019, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, each of which is punishable by up to six months in jail.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • Psaki: GOP's stalling of ATF nominee 'speaks volumes to their complete refusal' to tackle crime spike

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday she is "disappointed" that Republican senators are "moving in lockstep" to block the confirmation of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive agent David Chipman, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the ATF's next director.

  • Chicago Cops Pulled Gun on Young Sisters in Warrantless Raid on Wrong Home: Lawsuit

    Courtesy of Law Offices of Al Hofeld Jr.A Chicago police officer allegedly pointed his flashlight and aimed a pistol within just feet of 4-year-old and 9-year-old sisters, Reshyla and Savayla Winters, while they were lying in their beds on an August night—nearly two years later they still endure that trauma.The girls’ family had spent less than a week in their new Chicago apartment when police kicked in their door without a warrant on Aug. 7 2019, and a swarm of armed officers stormed their home

  • Video Evidence Contradicts Muriel Bowser’s Excuse for Breaking Her Own Mask Mandate

    Video of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shows that she was not 'actively eating and drinking' when photographed without a mask at an indoor wedding reception.