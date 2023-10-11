DeSantis wants new Florida sanctions on Iran after Hamas attack on Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will expand Florida sanctions against Iran for its support of terrorist organizations throughout the Mideast while condemning the attack on Israel.

Iran celebrated the attack, which began Saturday, but has denied claims that it supplied Hamas with military aid or intelligence. The U.S. and Israeli governments do not currently have any evidence to support the claim that Iran is behind the attacks, but one U.S. official said Iran is complicit in providing funding, weapons and training to Hamas.

During a Tuesday appearance at a synagogue near Miami, DeSantis condemned the “barbarians” conducting the assault, which has killed more than 1,600 on both sides, while another 150 Israeli soldiers and civilians are being held hostage by Hamas militants.

“We shall use all available means to choke off money going to the Iranian regime,” DeSantis said at The Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue.

Iran part of recent Florida law restricting home ownership for Chinese

DeSantis said he’ll ask the Florida Legislature to expand the state’s prohibition on investment in Iranian businesses to include such industries as finance, construction, shipping, ports and more. He’d also bar any investment by local governments in Iran.

Iran is already considered one of the "countries of concern" Florida names in SB 264 that went into effect July 1, 2023. The law prevents officers from those countries from buying farmland or land within 10 miles of a military installation or critical infrastructure in the state.

Here is the full list of countries included in the law:

Iran

China

Russia

Cuba

North Korea

Venezuela

Syrian

The law goes further by preventing people "domiciled" in China, with the exception of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, from buying any property in Florida. The law is being challenged in court, but it remains active after a federal judge denied an injunction in August.

DeSantis's history with Florida Jewish community

DeSantis cited the state’s history of having steered $18 million for security at Jewish day schools in Florida, along with its long-held opposition to boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel for its Palestinian policies.

The governor also went to The Shul synagogue two years ago to sign legislation authorizing a moment of silence requirement at schools and another advancing a volunteer ambulance service used by conservative Jewish communities.

The Shul is a conservative Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue, whose members sought the legislation.

The governor said Tuesday he has instructed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies to be on heightened alert for any anti-Semitic activities that could extend to “fund-raising for Hamas or other terrorist groups.”

“If you’re doing that in Florida, you’re going to be held accountable,” DeSantis said.

Presidential hopeful DeSantis bashes Biden over attack on Israel

DeSantis on Monday ordered flags at public buildings in Florida lowered to half-staff and the state Capitol lit in blue and white in honor of the at least 900 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed so far.

DeSantis, whose bid for the Republican presidential nomination is dimming in the long shadow cast by frontrunner Donald Trump, also managed to take swipes at President Biden over the attack on Israel.

DeSantis criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken for posting on X a statement calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, then deleting it. Blinken later posted that “Israel has the right to defend itself, rescue any hostages, and protect its citizens.”

I spoke with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs @AmbDermer to reiterate our profound condolences for the terrorist attack on Israel. I reiterated our support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against terrorist attacks. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 11, 2023

DeSantis, though, said “you wonder what they’re doing.”

“If Israel lay down its arms tomorrow, that would result in the destruction of the Jewish state, we know that,” DeSantis said. “For having the administration do anything other than a unified voice saying that Israel should be able to defend itself and that we support that, was honestly not surprising but it’s still very, very disappointing.”

Contributing: Josh Meyer, Minnah Arshad USA TODAY; Douglas Soule, USA TODAY Network-Florida

