DeSantis wants people held accountable on COVID in Florida. You first, governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to investigate potential wrongdoing by the medical community regarding how it informed Floridians about COVID-19 vaccines and their actual efficacy.

In other words, DeSantis is seeking the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, of sorts, to hold responsible those who have supposedly failed to fully protect Florida against a virus that’s killed more than 83,000 in this state since early 2020.

More:Florida: The 'freedom state' that still isn't free of COVID

But let us never lose sight of the following:

Over the past two years, few leaders have outdone DeSantis in discouraging mask mandates that have clearly been beneficial, blocking access to vaccine shots that have clearly saved lives and downplaying the gravity of a global pandemic that has clearly been catastrophic, with more than 1 million lives lost i n the United States alone.

Given all that, if any panel needs to be conjured up to demand that amends are made for failing to safeguard Florida’s well-being amid COVID, shouldn’t DeSantis be among the first summoned to appear before it?

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a panel discussion Tuesday questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Doesn’t our governor have much more to answer for regarding COVID’s grim impact on Florida than members of the scientific community? They have certainly done far more to diminish the pandemic's toll than he has, with their remarkable efforts to quickly develop, distribute and administer a range of life-saving medicine.

The conventional wisdom is that DeSantis is clamoring for a grand jury to investigate the science community because it is: a) another way to boost his 2024 presidential aspirations (especially among America's all-too-sizeable contingent of COVID vaccine skeptics, and b) another way to settle scores with medical experts who have admirably pushed back against the governor’s efforts to encourage Floridians to ignore the realities of COVID.

But neither of those reasons – or any other, for that matter – can possibly justify DeSantis' latest attempt to treat COVID as a cheap political opportunity, and not as a serious public health issue.

Story continues

And that's why when it comes to DeSantis’ call for others to be held accountable on COVID in our state, this three-word reply should suffice:

You first, governor.

– This editorial was written by Opinion Editor Roger Brown for the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Gov. DeSantis should look in the mirror for accountability on COVID