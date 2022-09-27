DeSantis warns of flooding, storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf coast

Reuters

HAVANA (Reuters) -Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba on Tuesday, forcing evacuations, cutting power to nearly 1 million people and tearing roofs off homes as it tracked northward toward Florida, where residents anxiously await the sprawling storm. The Category 3 hurricane was nearing Cuba's north coast in Pinar del Rio Province by mid-morning Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (200 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Mayelin Suarez, a Pinar del Rio resident who sells ice cream in the provincial capital, was still shaken Tuesday morning after a night she called "the darkest of her life."