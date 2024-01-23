DeSantis won 9 delegates in the Iowa Caucuses, then dropped out. What happens to them now?

The Iowa Caucuses are over, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the Republican race for president.

So, what happens to the delegates he won in Iowa?

Here's what we know:

Who won the 2024 Iowa Caucuses?

Former President Donald Trump earned a landslide victory in the first-in-the-nation caucuses on Jan. 15, getting 51% of the vote.

DeSantis was second with 21%, while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was third with 19%.

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy was fourth with 8%.

How many delegates did Ron DeSantis win in the 2024 Iowa Caucuses?

Iowa has 40 delegates in the Republican presidential nominating process.

Here's how they were allocated, based on the caucus results:

Trump: 20 delegates

DeSantis: 9 delegates

Haley: 8 delegates

Ramaswamy: 3 delegates.

Who has dropped out since the Iowa Caucuses were held?

Ramaswamy dropped out after the caucus results were released, throwing his support to Trump.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who came in a distant sixth with 191 votes, dropped out the next morning.

DeSantis announced he was suspending his presidential campaign Sunday, two days before the New Hampshire primary election.

So, what does that mean for DeSantis' Iowa delegates?

According to the Republican Party of Iowa's bylaws:

Iowa’s delegates to the Republican National Convention will be bound on the first ballot proportionally to the results of the Iowa Caucus.

Delegates will remain bound to a candidate even if he or she drops out before the convention.

However, if only one candidate’s name is placed for nomination at the convention, all Iowa delegates are bound to vote for that candidate.

So that means DeSantis still has his nine Iowa delegates, even though he has dropped out. They must support DeSantis through the first nominating ballot.

After that, they can switch their allegiance. The same is true for Ramaswamy's three Iowa delegates.

There is an exception: If Trump or Haley is the only presidential nominee at the convention, DeSantis' nine Iowa delegates must support that person.

How many delegates does the Republican candidate need to win the presidential nomination?

To win the Republican nomination at the Republican National Convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a nominee must capture at least 1,215 delegates.

The New Hampshire primary Tuesday will have 22 delegates at stake.

Mike Trautmann is the News Director/Politics Editor for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at mtrautmann@gannett.com; Twitter: @DMRPoliticsCzar.

