DeSanto Rollins to appeal dismissal of case against Lane Kiffin

Feb. 1—OXFORD — The legal team for Ole Miss football player DeSanto Rollins filed notice Wednesday night that they plan to appeal the dismissal of the case against head coach Lane Kiffin to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Rollins, who is still listed on the team's online roster, filed a lawsuit against Kiffin in September alleging, among other things, discrimination, negligence, and gross negligence. Kiffin's legal team filed for the case to be dismissed in November.

On Wednesday afternoon, the case was dismissed by Judge Michael P. Mills. Mills wrote that "the evidence shows that it was up to Rollins when or if he resumed team activities — the decision was entirely his own" and that the claims of Kiffin's negligence "fails because (Rollins) made no showing of discriminatory intent" and that Rollins did not allege any constitutional right violations in his case.

Mills also ruled that claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress did not meet such a standard.

michael.katz@djournal.com