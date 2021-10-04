Descendants testify at Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission's first regional public hearing

Oct. 4—CUMBERLAND — Karen Hughes White's voice trembled as she talked of her search over many years to uncover what happened to her great uncle, Robert Hughes.

While many questions remain, including why his name was changed to William Burns, which he was known as in 1907 when he was lynched by a mob in Cumberland, White said she was grateful for the chance to "bring closure to this."

White and several other people testified at the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission's first regional public hearing Saturday, which focused on the Allegany County murder of her grandfather's brother.

"Of the years of research, this has been and is the hardest one for me to handle," she said of uncovering how her great uncle was killed.

Background

According to Heidi Gardner, a local genealogist, historian and librarian, shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, 1907, a large white mob in Cumberland lynched William Burns, an 18-year-old African American man.

After being involved in an altercation with August Baker, a local white police officer on Oct. 3, 1907, that resulted in the officer's death, Burns was arrested and driven to the local police headquarters and held in a cell.

The next morning, he was transported to the county jail in Cumberland.

While he awaited trial, a mob entered the jail, abducted, beat and shot Burns to death.

Although several local officials were reportedly present, no one ever identified members of the mob, and no one was ever held accountable for the lynching of Burns, whose name was later discovered to be Robert Hughes.

Family

White's sister, Angela Hughes Davidson, also testified at the hearing.

She asked that the commission "take the information and process it, removing speculation but adhering to information proven by facts and conclude" that Robert Hughes was denied due process, lynched by a mob, and "denied the dignity of our traditional African American Burial customs," she said.

"Robert Hughes' family was denied the opportunity to quietly mourn his loss but was faced with published media accounts," Davidson said.

"Robert Hughes' mother and siblings did not receive an apology or compensation in compassion for the crime committed against brother and son (and) descendants, until 2021, were denied the truth of the events surrounding his death," she said.

"Our Aunt Annie ... told me that Robert's sister and my great aunt, Ethel, would say that 'the truth never came out' about his death," Davidson said.

"Our Uncle Robert's fate was like that of far too many African American men," she said. "The shock of the circumstances of Robert's death brought another portion of America's ugly history to our family's doorstep and it was brought with a devastating finding."

The death of any 18-year-old very young man pulls at one's heartstrings, Davidson said.

"Had Robert been allowed due process, being charged and arrested, being afforded legal counsel, coming to trial with the choosing of a jury, having a jury trial, hearing from witnesses, reaching a verdict, sentencing, if guilty serving out his sentence, if innocent continuing to mature as a free young man, he might have lived to marry and raise a family," she said. "He might have lived a long life like his sister, Ethel, 99 years old, and brother, John Henry, my grandfather, 95 years old. Had due process been afforded Robert, guilty or innocent, today's hearing would not be necessary."

Saturday's proceedings demonstrated the desire of many people to acknowledge the country's history, both the great and the terrible, Davidson said.

"We must listen to families who have experienced the results of lynching and realize it tears a community's residents, black and white, apart," she said.

"With continued discussions and with acknowledgment that what happened to Robert in 1907, unfortunately, is not the only recorded case in our nation's history, only with this knowledge and acceptance of truth can our family, our community, our nation move forward in hope knowing that all lives matter," Davidson said.

Also testifying was Renee Page, descendent of Jesse Page, who was present at the time of Hughes/Burns arrest, briefly held and jailed, and released before the lynching.

"Jesse Page was actually my great-grandfather," she said and added that his work included cleaning local jails and "had a relationship with local law enforcement."

Page said that today, she imagines the terror "that these young men" must have felt.

"One important thing I've discovered throughout this process, is how important it is to share your family's history," she said.

Impacts

Elliot Spillers, project manager at Equal Justice Initiative, collaborated with communities across the nation to memorialize victims of racial terror lynching.

He talked of challenges and rewards of working with local coalitions, and provided advice for local community organizers.

He said he's "very inspired by the work" of the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee.

Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent talked of the role a police department can play in helping communities heal from racial trauma and assist communities as they strive to realize justice.

"Policing has been adjusted over the years. Every effort has been made to remove the biases," he said. "And it's worked. I think overall policing is in a much better place now that it was in 1907."

However, more work can be done, Ternent said.

"There's no magic answer," he said. "Just like every person is unique, every community is unique. What works in one community, may not work in another."

Overall, police officers should be good role models, and when police betray public trust, "it cuts deep," Ternent said.

"Here locally, I think we're doing a pretty food job in helping spread values of fairness and impartiality," he said.

Tifani Fisher, president of the Allegany County NAACP, talked of how the story of Robert Hughes impacts the community.

"It has explained some of the relationships that we have here in our community in particularly with the Black community and the police force," she said. "Working together, we can bring true change and impact."

The history of Black America and racial trauma it has experienced for generations impacts its relationship with police, Fisher said and talked of "how the community responds to when someone whose skin is deeper in color" is attacked is different.

Hiding the story of Hughes/Burns creates "a generational curse not just within the descendants but within the community," she said.

