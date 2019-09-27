Descending skydiver crashes into big rig driving on California highway

A skydiver crashed into a big rig trailer on a central California highway and died Thursday, authorities said.

As a 28-year-old woman descended, the California Highway Patrol said, she collided with the back of the trailer in Acampo, south of Sacramento.

She then hit the highway’s shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials temporarily closed a lane of the highway to investigate the accident, which occurred around 2 p.m.

The woman was parachuting with a group of seven people through the Lodi Parachute Center, local TV station KTXL reported. The rest of the group landed safely.

Thursday’s accident comes a year after FBI agents raided the center, The Sacramento Bee reported, collecting the records, receipts and skydiving video footage. The Federal Aviation Administration also investigated the business in 2016 after two people, including a non-certified instructor, died in a tandem sky-dive. The investigation ultimately found no violations, the Bee reported.

At least 21 people have died in accidents involving the Lodi Parachute Center since 1981, according to the Bee. In 2018, a woman reportedly fell to her death after her parachute failed to open.

A federal safety official called for further regulations on parachute operations earlier this year after a skydiving plane crash in Hawaii killed 11 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board has recorded 80 accidents and 19 deaths involving skydiving flights since it made rule recommendations in 2008 on pilot training, aircraft maintenance and inspection and FAA oversight, board member Jennifer Homendy said in June.

