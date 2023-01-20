Desecration of graves: Man arrested for destroying old headstones in north valley community

Multiple grave sites — some dating back to the 1840s — were damaged in Mariposa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

But the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office also reported that a transient has been arrested for the destruction.

Marlon Ortiz, 27, was booked on felony vandalism charges for the damage done in the mountain community, including destroying grave site decorations and headstones.

A public information officer said a total of 47 sites were vandalized, along with decorations that included angels and vases.

Ortiz reportedly admitted destroying headstones and was in Mariposa County Jail on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office is evaluating the cost of repair or replacements and said civic groups are helping put together a repair plan.