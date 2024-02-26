Desegregating schools was only the beginning. How Lincoln Ragsdale revolutionized Phoenix

In May 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided that separating educational facilities by race was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment. This famous case is known as Brown vs. Board of Education and it changed the way the American education system is set up today.

One year earlier, in February 1953, Judge Fred C. Struckmeyer Jr. in Arizona ruled that a law permitting students to be separated by race in the Phoenix Union school district was also unconstitutional. Phillips vs. Phoenix Union High Schools and Junior College District is much less famous but happened a year before the rest of the country because of a handful of civil rights activists in Phoenix.

But one man in particular looked at this as just the tip of the iceberg: Dr. Lincoln Ragsdale Sr.

Ragsdale was a Tuskegee Airman, a civil rights leader and a community activist. He was also a father, a husband and a friend.

This week we share the legacy of Ragsdale on Valley 101, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com about metro Phoenix and beyond.

Note: This was originally a 2-part series that aired in 2022, but has been combined into one episode for today.

