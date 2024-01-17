Desert home for sale in Arizona comes with its own ice rink — and people are stunned

TJ Macias
·2 min read
When you’re gazing up at the desert mountain tops, watching the golden, peach and fiery rose colors cast across the sky, probably the last thing you’re thinking about is “where’s the closest ice skating rink?”

Swimming pool
However, if by chance you do, boy, do we have the perfect home for you.

Great room
A stunning eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in Scottsdale, Arizona, that’s complete with almost everything — including, yes, an ice rink — is for sale for $12.5 million.

Indoor/outdoor floor plan
“Welcome to an extraordinary expression of modern Mediterranean elegance in prestigious Arcadia Silverleaf, an enclave within the coveted gated DC Ranch/Silverleaf Development in North Scottsdale,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

Kitchen
“Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in this expansive estate, spanning over 12,000 square feet. A rare and distinguished feature of this home is the professionally designed ice rink, uniquely nestled into the basement.”

Other cool features include:

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Expansive resort patio

  • Two casitas

  • Garage space

  • Bonus TV lounge

  • Game room

  • Bar area

  • Eight-bed bunk room

  • Outdoor dining area

  • Dog wash in laundry room

Kitchen
But the real draw is that rink.

“Unparalleled in its versatility, the area not only serves as a private ice rink but also seamlessly transforms into a comprehensive workout room, golf simulator, theater or a multi-sport court, promising year-round entertainment and fitness opportunities,” the listing says.

Views
“The exterior of the residence is a classic design, visually streamlined, and complemented by a meticulously landscaped entry courtyard.”

It’s even made its way onto the social media, where a video of the home drew admirers on Instagram.

“Note to self: Win Powerball. Make offer on this house,” one person said in the comment section on Instagram.

Wine room
“Just put in a bid...its less expensive than paying for ice time here in NJ and its a write off,” another noted.

Bedroom
“I’ll take this over a basketball court any day,” someone said.

Bathroom
“I need this!!!” one person expressed.

Lounge area
The listing is held by Kathleen Benoit, Bee Francis and Madelaine Elfgren with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

