A Desert Hot Springs man found on Wednesday at a property in the 15700 block of Country View Road in Whitewater has been identified as the victim of a homicide.

Johnny Sanchez, 32, was shot at the property, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, deputies searched a large parcel of land and found Sanchez outside near a parked vehicle.

Investigators identified Daniel Pacheco, 40, of Whitewater, and Juan Reyes, 48, of Palm Springs, as suspects.

Pacheco, initially detained at the property on Country View Road, was arrested on Thursday. Later that day, authorities found and arrested Reyes in the 3500 block of East Palm Canyon Road in Palm Springs.

Both Pacheco and Reyes were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs man identified as victim in Whitewater homicide