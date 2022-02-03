Desert Hot Springs police have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped several people in their car and robbed them Monday night.

Police responded to a reported kidnapping and robbery in the 12700 block of Palm Drive on Monday around 11 p.m., the police department said in a news release. The man, armed with a handgun, had forced his way into a parked car. He then had the motorist drive to another location, where he robbed the vehicle's occupants before fleeing, the department said.

Taquan Doss, 20, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested on Tuesday around noon and booked into the Riverside County Jail on multiple charges that include kidnapping for robbery and armed robbery, the department said.

Police said they believe Doss committed another robbery on Saturday that had not been reported. Officers found evidence and property related to the robberies in the car Doss had driven, the department said.

Doss’ bail was set at $3 million and he is scheduled to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday at 8 a.m., jail records show.

Police asked anyone who might have been the victim of a similar crime to call Det. Jason Kupka at 760-329-2904 x354 or Det. Sgt. Chris Saucier at 760-329-2904 x382.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs police arrest man in kidnapping robbery