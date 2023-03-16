Desert Hot Springs police arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of burglarizing two local businesses on Monday.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department said officers responded to a commercial burglary at two neighboring businesses on the 12-200 block of Palm Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. They determined someone had burglarized the businesses of “an estimated total loss of nearly $20,000” around 4:30 a.m., the department said. Police did not provide details on what was stolen.

A patrol officer responding to a possible traffic collision that occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue found a car similar to the one in surveillance footage from the scene of the burglary. Police took the driver, Edgar Torres Garcia, into custody and said they found the stolen items in his car. The department said he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for burglary and has had previous burglary convictions.

Garcia is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in lieu of $350,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice at 8:30 a.m. on March 24, jail records show.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs police arrest man in connection with two burglaries