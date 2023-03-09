Desert Hot Springs police investigate shooting that killed one person

Desert Hot Springs police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one person Monday.The shooting was reported in the 13-500 block of Verbena Drive, near Ironwood Drive. Officers responded to the reports around 2:50 p.m. and found a white sedan that had crashed into a mailbox before stopping on the side of the road.

Police said the driver, identified only as a male juvenile, was still inside the car and had gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information on the shooting will be released at this time, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Kupka at 760-329-2904 x354, Detective Celia Romero at 760-329-2904 x394 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

