Desert Hot Springs police arrest woman following fatal car crash Wednesday night

Desert Hot Springs police arrested a woman for driving under the influence after her vehicle struck a pedestrian who then died along Hacienda Avenue Wednesday night.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, Desert Hot Springs police officers determined a driver heading east on Hacienda Avenue struck a 76-year-old man who was walking on Hacienda Avenue, near Maui Way, at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, identified as Amanda Irving, failed to see the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the deceased man.

Irving was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and causing great bodily injury. She was later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department's Major Accident Investigation team responded to the scene and continues to investigate the collision. No other injuries related to the crash were reported.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs police investigating fatal car crash Wednesday night