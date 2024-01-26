Desert Hot Springs police: Solicitors posing as police, fire officials scamming residents

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department on Thursday advised residents about unknown people posing as police or fire officials seeking donations.

People in uniform, posing as police and fire department officials, were believed to have been soliciting donations door-to-door in residential neighborhoods, according to police.

“This community advisory is to notify the residents of Desert Hot Springs that no police or fire officials are seeking donations door to door,” police wrote in a statement.

Anyone who is contacted by similar solicitors was asked to call police dispatch at 760-329-2904.

