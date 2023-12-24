Desert Hot Springs woman dies in suspected DUI crash overnight in Indio

A Desert Hot Springs woman died in a single-vehicle crash overnight Sunday near Jefferson Street in Indio, with police later arresting the car’s driver under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash at 2:05 a.m. A car was traveling westbound along Interstate 10 near the Jefferson Street exit when it made an unsafe right turn and crashed into a guardrail, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres.

The collision with the guardrail caused the passenger to be ejected from the car. The passenger, identified by the coroner's office as Teresa Herrera, a 35-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs, died at the scene.

The car’s driver, identified as a 27-year-old man from Palm Springs, was taken to a local hospital with complaints of pain. He was then arrested at the hospital for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, Torres said.

Most of the westbound I-10 lanes were reopened shortly after the incident, while the interstate's third lane was closed until around 5 a.m. Sunday.

