A Desert Metals Limited (ASX:DM1) insider increased their holdings by 9.5% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Desert Metals Limited's (ASX:DM1 ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Desert Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Brian Rodan for AU$487k worth of shares, at about AU$0.55 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.28. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Brian Rodan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Desert Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 39% of Desert Metals shares, worth about AU$6.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Desert Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Desert Metals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Desert Metals and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Desert Metals (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

