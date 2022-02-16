Desert Sands Unified selects Coachella city staffer to fill vacant board seat

Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Jacob Alvarez, a resident of the unincorporated community of Bermuda Dunes, was appointed to the Desert Sands Unified School District Board of Education by a 3-1 vote of the seated members of the board in a special meeting held in La Quinta, Calif., on February 15, 2022.
The Desert Sands Unified School District Board of Education appointed and swore in Jacob Alvarez of Bermuda Dunes to represent Trustee Area 2 Tuesday night.

Area 2 generally includes portions of Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, La Quinta, Indio and Palm Desert. Alvarez was selected by the sitting trustees in a 3-1 vote during a special board meeting conducted Tuesday. Board President Ana Conover voted against his appointment, but she did not explain why.

Nine other candidates interviewed for the position in front of the board on Tuesday.

"As I was looking and listening to everybody's interviews, I was impressed that Mr. Alvarez has a clear understanding of what board members do and what the role of the superintendent is," said Trustee Tricia Pearce.

Alvarez is an employee of the City of Coachella, a parent and a DSUSD alumnus. He also sits on the Bermuda Dunes Community Council and the IID Energy Consumers Advisory Committee.

Trustee Area 2 had been represented by Don Griffith, a long-time school board member who stepped down in January to accept an appointment as California Superior Court commissioner.

Last month, the board voted to replace Griffith with a provisional appointee.

Alvarez will serve in the role until elected in November or replaced by the winner of November's election for Trustee Area 2.

In his statement of interest for the position, Alvarez noted, “The basic purpose of public schools is to foster a learning environment where ideas, concepts, and theories can be heard, reviewed, analyzed, and discussed to foster critical thinking that promotes multiple paths to determine an answer.”

In his interview in front of the board, which lasted about 15 minutes, Alvarez also remarked that he would like to improve communication between district staff and parents and focus on fiscally responsible policymaking.

