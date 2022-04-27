Desert Sands USD Schools Honored For Efforts Amid Pandemic

LA QUINTA, CA — Forty-one schools across Riverside County were recognized by the state this week for their efforts to take innovative steps during the 2020–21 school year when California required campuses to offer distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced the winners of the newly created 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program. Schools in Corona-Norco Unified, Desert Sands Unified, Hemet Unified, Menifee Union Elementary, Moreno Valley Unified, Temecula Valley Unified, and Val Verde Unified were recognized.

"I’m incredibly proud of these schools and districts for their creativity, dedication, and innovation in the face of adversity," Thurmond said in a press release. "These schools led incredible efforts to engage students, distribute technology, provide meals, and support the social and emotional well-being of students during an incredibly difficult time for schools and families."

A total of 727 schools and 121 school districts were honored for their efforts amid the pandemic to support students in four target areas:

• Student Engagement

• Distribution of Technology

• Nutrition Services

• Social-Emotional Well-Being of Students

CAPP Award winners completed an online application highlighting an innovative practice in one of the four target areas implemented during the 2020–21 school year.

This article originally appeared on the Palm Desert Patch