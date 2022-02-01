Desert warfare specialist rates eight desert warfare scenes in movies

Former Royal Marines Commando Gareth Timmins looks at nine desert warfare scenes from movies and rates them based on realism. He looks at Three Kings” (1999), “Jarhead” (2005), "Rambo III" (1988), "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" (2018), “Bravo Two Zero" (1999), “Megan Leavey" (2017), "Mosul" (2020), “War Machine” (2017) and "Lone Survivor" (2013). Gareth Timmins is a former Royal Marines Commando turned Author. His book "Becoming the 0.1%: Thirty-four Lessons from the Diary of a Royal Marines Commando Recruit" documents his experiences of elite military training. He was awarded the Operation Telic Medal for his team’s contributions in Iraq, and has fought overseas in the Northern Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Aden/Somali Basin. He now works in private security. Find out more about Gareth here: https://www.noughtpointone.co.uk/biography/ Or on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becomingthe0.1percent/?hl=en