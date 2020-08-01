Deserted beaches, free Covid tests - and no masks: Europe's 'safest' destinations lure British tourists

Norway has more coastline than Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, Sweden and France combined and ten times as many islands as Greece, the country's tourism agency is boasting in its new advertising campaign for British holidaymakers forced to rethink travel plans in light of Europe's 'second wave'.

Space to social distance rather than sunshine is at the core of the new marketing campaigns launched by a string of unusual holiday destinations competing to lure Brits taking last-minute summer breaks.

With just three cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight, and a population density of less than six people per square mile, Norway has a good claim to being both the safest destination, and the most unlikely to see Britain impose surprise quarantine rules.

It is 2nd only to Estonia in the number of Codiv-19 cases.

Estonia has registered even fewer infections, 2.6 per 100,000, making it is the safest destination in Europe currently completely open to British tourists. Finland and Hungary, on 2.6 and 2.4 respectively, still impose restrictions.

There is a caveat, however: it's worth remembering that if the UK's 14-day cumulative rate of new infections rises from today's 12.6 per 100,000 to 16, visitors to Estonia will face quarantine, and if it hits 20, visitors to Norway will.

Like Norway's, Estonia's tourism agency is pushing the appeal of its deserted countryside, 2,000 islands, and its low infection rate.

"Our most important message to you is that yes, it is safe to be in Estonia," says Kristin Liisma, Foreign Media Coordinator for Estonia’s Tourism Board. "Some Estonian regions are home to just 6.5 people per square km (2.5 per square mile) and it’s easy to find peace and quiet in untouched nature, which is a scarce commodity in other parts of the world."

Almost all of the country's cases have been either on the island of Saaremaa, where an outbreak was linked to a visiting Italian volleyball team, and in the region around the capital, Tallinn. Eleven out of its 15 regions have not registered a single new case in the last fortnight. Saaremaa, a tourist destination known for its forests, castles and nine meteor craters, has not recorded one since May.

Tallinn has the best-preserved medieval city centre in northern Europe, but for those uncomfortable with spending time in cities, Kristin Liisma recommends the country's "diverse hiking trails leading through picturesque bogs".

The country's beaches, she adds, are also largely empty (due perhaps to average August temperatures below 16C). "Unlike a usual busy resort, the sandy beaches of Estonia have enough space to enjoy the privacy at the beach."

Bente Bratland Holm, chief executive of Visit Norway, adds: "I think the most spectacular beaches we have are outside Stavanger, both for swimming and surfing.

There is one drawback, however: Stavanger did not have a single official 'summer day' last month, with temperatures sticking stubbornly below the 20C benchmark in what has been the coldest July for a quarter of a century.

Hardanger Fjord in Norway More

Even Sweden, highly scrutinised for its liberal coronavirus restrictions, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, is now promoting its low population density, with less than ten people per square mile, as a draw.